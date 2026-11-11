Family of cruise murder victim describe her as devoted mother who had difficult upbringing

A family member of Susan Watford told ABC News they are remembering the woman killed aboard the MSC Seascape Cruise Ship as a devoted mother who had a difficult upbringing and left the Amish community.

A family member told ABC News that Susan Watford had a difficult upbringing and left the Amish community at a young age, but that she was"funny" and the"best mom.

"told ABC News they are remembering the woman killed aboard the MSC Seascape Cruise Ship as a devoted mother who had a difficult upbringing and left the Amish community. According to the criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Texas Galveston Division, Watford told investigators he and his wife had some kind of argument at a restaurant on Sunday evening.

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After that, Watford stated, according to the complaint, that they returned to their cabin where their argument continued to escalate. It was at that point, Watford later told investigators, that the argument caused him to "snap" and he struck the woman multiple times.

Massive fire burns abandoned warehouse at naval shipyard in SF's Hunters Point, collapsing buildingHe also told federal investigators that, at some point, he began to choke the woman, applying pressure to her neck for four to five minutes, according to the complaint. FBI officials added that a child was in the room at the time of the alleged assault. Child Protective Services confirmed that the child is safe and is currently in foster care.

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ABC News reached out to Susan's family member, who said she left the Amish community at a young age. They described her as "funny," the "best mom," and said she loved her three children. She was described as "responsible" and a hard worker who took college classes to earn her degree while previously working at Target to support her family. Watford has been federally charged with murder in connection with Susan's death and is due back in court next week.

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