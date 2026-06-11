Family of Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony to Keep $600,000 in Fundraising Amid Appeals

A fundraiser for Karmelo Anthony, who was convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf, raised over $600,000 before being taken down following his guilty verdict. His parents vow to continue fighting the conviction and will retain the donations, sparking public outrage and debate over the ethics of crowdfunding for legal defense in violent crime cases.

The controversial fundraising campaign for convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony has been discontinued, though his family will retain the substantial donations collected as they pledge to continue their legal battle.

The relatives initiated a GiveSendGo appeal seeking $1.3 million shortly after Anthony, then 17, fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet last year. The incident, which ignited national debate and racial tensions following the death of a white teenager at the hands of a Black peer, concluded with a jury rejecting Anthony's claim of self-defense. He was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday.

Despite the verdict, Anthony's legal team filed an appeal within 24 hours, and his parents publicly asserted that the trial was unfair. His mother, Kala Hayes, told The Breakfast Club's Mimi Brown, 'We're going to keep fighting. We will not stop fighting for justice for my son.

' GiveSendGo removed the fundraiser after the conviction, issuing condolences to the Metcalf family and clarifying that the collected funds were allocated for pre-trial legal defense and relocation costs. The company emphasized that its platform does not endorse individuals or their actions. Critics condemned the family's retention of the money, questioning the ethics of profiting from a criminal act.

Public outrage was further fueled by reports that the Anthony family had moved to a $900,000 home in an exclusive area prior to the trial, allegedly due to threats. Social media commentary highlighted perceptions of injustice, with many demanding refunds for donors and criticizing the platform's role. The case continues to spark discussion about legal funding, racial dynamics, and the boundaries of public sympathy in high-profile criminal proceedings





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Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf Murder Conviction Fundraising Givesendgo Self-Defense Claim Appeal Racial Tensions Legal Defense Funding Public Outrage

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