Family of Alaskan Bush People Star Matthew Brown Breaks Silence After His Death

The family of Matthew Brown, a star from the reality TV show Alaskan Bush People, has released a statement following his death. Brown, 43, was found deceased in the Okanogan River on May 30, 2026. His brother Bear confirmed the news and speculated the death may have been self-inflicted. The family's statement remembers Brown as an intelligent, creative, and compassionate individual who struggled publicly with addiction and mental health. They detail a long history of attempted interventions and treatment, noting that family support continued even after their father's passing. They emphasize that his life was complex and should not be defined solely by his struggles, urging the public to understand the private challenges behind their televised persona.

It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Matthew Brown . To millions of viewers, Matt was known as one of the original stars of Alaskan Bush People .

To us, he was so much more. Matt was intelligent, curious, creative, and endlessly fascinated by the world around him. He was a gifted outdoorsman who felt most at home on the water, in the wilderness, or sharing what he had learned with others. He was an accomplished fisherman, an experienced boatman, and served as the radar operator on our family's vessels.

He loved adventure and never stopped exploring new ideas. During periods of sobriety and recovery, he openly shared his struggles with addiction and mental health through his online videos and personal outreach. He encouraged others to seek help, offered hope to people fighting similar battles, and used his own experiences in an effort to make others feel less alone. Those who truly knew Matt knew his heart.

He was compassionate, generous with his time, and deeply wanted to help others. The family's statement, shared exclusively with a media outlet on Sunday, May 31, painted a picture of a complex man whose life was marked by both profound gifts and severe struggles.

His brother Bear Brown confirmed the death via TikTok on Saturday, May 30, revealing that another brother, along with a group of private citizens, had located a deceased individual in the Okanogan River on May 30, 2026. The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the recovery and identification of Matthew Brown. Bear Brown also addressed fans leaving disrespectful comments, stating there was a very small chance the remains were not his brother's.

He later clarified he was with the search group when the remains were found. He expressed fear that Matt might have died from an overdose but did not anticipate self-harm. The family's statement emphasized that Matt had an extraordinary mind, having taught himself sign language, studied Egyptian hieroglyphs, petroglyphs, and Sanskrit, learned conversational Spanish, and could master new skills for the sheer joy of understanding. He was also a talented artist.

The family detailed the long, complicated history of Matt's battles with addiction and mental illness, noting that their father, Billy Brown, never stopped believing in his ability to heal. They mentioned numerous rehabilitation programs, interventions, and treatment efforts over the years, which continued even after their father's passing. In recent months, as Matt publicly shared his pain, family members were actively trying to reconnect and offer support.

They urged fans to remember that the truth regarding their family dynamics is far more complicated than what could ever be shown on television, adding that mental illness and addiction affect families in profound ways. Families facing these challenges often make difficult decisions, establish boundaries, and endure periods of separation while never losing their love for the person at the center of the struggle. The family stated that Matt's life was not without mistakes, struggles, and painful chapters.

Like all of us, he was imperfect. Some of those chapters caused hurt, and they do not minimize that. At the same time, they do not believe that any person's life should be defined solely by their lowest moments, especially when there was so much more to who they were. The family of Alaskan Bush People showcased their unique lifestyle for viewers from 2014 until 2022.

No official cause of death has been announced at the time of publication





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