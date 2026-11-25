Tracy Matthews speaks out against the suspended sentence given to Jonathan Moseley, who killed her mother Barbara Matthews, 89, in a Sainsbury's car park accident in Dronfield.

The family of Barbara Matthews, an 89-year-old woman who lost her life in a Sainsbury's car park collision, has expressed profound distress that the driver responsible was not sentenced to immediate imprisonment. Tracy Matthews, the victim's daughter who resides in the United States, stated that her family finds it incredibly difficult to accept that Jonathan Moseley received a suspended prison term for the fatal incident.

Details of the Fatal Dronfield Collision

The tragic event occurred on Tuesday, June 10 of last year, at the Sainsbury's location in Dronfield, Derbyshire. Barbara Matthews, a great-grandmother who relied on a stick for mobility, was walking to the store to conduct her weekly shopping when she was struck by a Range Rover driven by Jonathan Moseley. The collision resulted in a fatal head injury, and Mrs. Matthews died at the scene of the accident.

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Jonathan Moseley, a 55-year-old television florist known for his appearances on BBC Two's The Big Allotment Challenge, admitted to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. During the investigation, Moseley told police officers that he had checked his mirrors and looked left, right, and ahead before executing a right turn out of the junction. However, he admitted that he did not see Mrs. Matthews until it was too late to avoid the collision.

Legal Outcomes and Judicial Sentencing

During a hearing at Derby Crown Court last week, Moseley was handed a three-month prison sentence that was suspended for a period of two years. In addition to the suspended custodial term, the court ordered him to be disqualified from driving for two years. Furthermore, Moseley was mandated to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as part of his sentence requirements.

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The family expressed shock at the disparity between the severity of the outcome and the judicial penalty. Tracy Matthews noted that while they recognized no sentence could bring her mother back, the consequences for the driver felt disproportionately small compared to the irreversible loss of a life. She described the sentencing guidelines as shocking, particularly given that she was comparing them to standards she was familiar with in America.

Victim Profile and Community Legacy

Barbara Matthews was a deeply community-oriented individual with a rich history of service and independence. Before taking a career break to raise her five children, she worked at Midland Bank and returned to the workforce in 1975. She was instrumental in establishing the first Brownies pack in Dronfield Woodhouse and remained involved with Girl Guiding throughout her life.

Her family described her as fiercely independent, noting that she insisted on walking over a mile to the supermarket for her shopping even in her later years. She had eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and often joked that she would live to be 100. The family revealed that she genuinely looked forward to receiving a royal letter upon reaching that age, believing she had another eleven years left in her life.

Safety Improvements and Ongoing Grief

In the aftermath of the tragedy, safety measures have been implemented at the Dronfield Sainsbury's site to prevent future accidents. These improvements include the installation of beacons on the pedestrian crossings, a speed bump on the entry road, and slow markings added to the car park surface. Tracy Matthews welcomed these changes but questioned why such measures were not in place prior to her mother's death.

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Following the court hearing, Tracy returned to the car park to pay her respects. She noted that while she intended to buy flowers to leave by the crossing, she instead left a mince pie, knowing it was her mother's favorite dessert. Detective Sergeant Dan Booth of the Collision Investigation Unit emphasized that Mrs. Matthews died needlessly and urged the public to exercise extra care in busy supermarket areas to avoid similar tragedies.