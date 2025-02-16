Family Mourns Man Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Caused by Suspected Drunk Driver

The family of Steve Nartey, who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 45, are struggling to cope with his sudden loss. The suspected drunk driver, Monica Rosenda Valdez, faces charges of intoxicated manslaughter.

The family of a man killed earlier this month in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 45 is grappling with the sudden loss. Steve Nartey, 58, was driving home from work when he was struck and killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver. The incident occurred last week in the early morning hours of February 6 near Crosstimbers. According to police, the driver, 32-year-old Monica Rosenda Valdez, has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

She was transported to the hospital with injuries. Nartey was pronounced dead at the scene. Nartey's family remembers him as a supportive individual who was always willing to help others. 'He has really been a family man, clearly. Even to the point that even til his very last day he had two jobs to make sure we have this over our heads,' said Michael Opata, Nartey's son. They're also issuing a message to anyone who might consider driving under the influence. 'Even if you didn't want to care about yourself, care about your own personal family,' Opata pleaded. 'How would they think about you being hospitalized or incarcerated for what you do to other people's family? Just think about yourself. Think about your family. Your friends. And also other people on the road whose life you're putting in danger, because this feeling that we're feeling right now is nothing we expected to feel.' Nartey leaves behind three children: two sons and a daughter. A judge set Rosenda Valdez's bond at $100,000. She is currently being held in jail





