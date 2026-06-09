Family mourns loss of hiker who died in 40-foot fall on South Mountain trail

A 31-year-old man who fell up to 40 feet while hiking South Mountain’s Mormon Trail on Friday died from his injuries, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

PHOENIX — A 31-year-old man who fell up to 40 feet while hiking South Mountain’s Mormon Trail on Friday died from his injuries, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Gilbert Garcia was hiking with a family member when he fell off the trail in the afternoon. First responders climbed down to reach him, hoisted him back up the mountainside and rushed him to a hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition. He later died. Garcia’s mother, Marie Ortiz, said she learned of the accident while at work.

“At work when I heard the news, officially I didn’t know what was happening,” Ortiz said. “He was the best son I could have ever have imagined. I was blessed to have him. ” Fire officials say they still don’t know what caused Garcia to fall or whether heat played a role.

Temperatures have been rising across the Valley as summer approaches.

“If you’re a somewhat avid hiker, definitely doable. Super fun. But novice hikers definitely could be a little hairy, especially with the heat,” said David Erb, who frequently hikes South Mountain trails. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip?

We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube Garcia’s friends and family have launched an online fundraiser to help with memorial costs. The page describes him as “a cherished son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend whose kindness, laughter, sense of humor and adventurous spirit touched the lives of so many. ” Phoenix Fire Capt.

DJ Lee urged hikers to call for help immediately if they fall or become injured.

“The best thing to do is call 911, activate that system, get us coming out there as soon as we can,” Lee said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. Latest from ABC15:





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Second brush fire ignites on Lake Mountain in Saratoga SpringsA second brush fire ignited on Lake Mountain in Saratoga Springs, one day after a fire threatened homes near the Saratoga Springs Temple.The wildfire, ignited S

Read more »

Weather Advisories and Warnings Issued for Northern Arizona and New Mexico RegionsMultiple weather alerts are in effect across Northern Arizona and parts of New Mexico from Monday through Sunday. The advisories cover areas including Black Mesa, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in multiple counties, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Mogollon Rim sections, Kaibab and Coconino Plateaus, Yavapai County Mountains, and White Mountains. Timing varies by region with most running from Monday morning through Tuesday evening and some extending until Sunday night, highlighting potential hazardous conditions.

Read more »

South Mountain Fire burns more than 200 acres west of Stockton in Tooele CountyA new fire started in Tooele County, just west of Stockton.Crews with the North Toole Fire District were dispatched to the private area above South Mountain Roa

Read more »

South Mountain FireA new wildfire named the South Mountain Fire has sparked in Tooele County, Utah, burning over 200 acres on private land west of Stockton with no containment reached yet. The fire threatens an unmanned communications tower, but no evacuations are in place. The cause remains unknown.

Read more »