Family mourns father killed in ATV accident, leaving three daughters without parents

A Utah family is grieving the loss of a father, brother and new grandfather after a fatal ATV accident in Hobble Creek Canyon.

His girlfriend was injured but survived; Anderson's three daughters have now lost both parents. SPRINGVILLE — A Utah family is grieving the loss of a father, brother and new grandfather after a fatal ATV accident in Hobble Creek Canyon.involving a side-by-side in the Strawberry Ridge area above Hobble Creek Canyon.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Anderson died from injuries sustained in the accident. Anderson's girlfriend, who was riding with him, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening. Hans Anderson and his siblings on his sister Janae Watson's wedding day.

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As she and her husband, Clint, prepare for Anderson's funeral, they chose photographs that reflect the two things that defined Hans' life: the outdoors and his family.

"From August to December he was in the mountains … An avid outdoorsman, this was his world," Watson said. "Everybody needs a brother like Hans. I was that lucky. He was always a phone call away.

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""He became a grandpa this past year," she said. "Which is the weirdest thing to hear my brother be called 'grandpa,' but it's so endearing. " The tragedy comes after another devastating loss for the family. Anderson's daughters lost their mother eight years ago, leaving them now without either parent.

"They're having a hard time," Janae Watson said. "It's tragic for any family to lose both parents, and I think that they are doing the best that they can. ""All those things that dad would've done for them," she said. The circumstances of the accident have also been difficult for loved ones to accept.

Watson said riding in a side-by-side was something Anderson had done countless times throughout his life.

"To hear that was kind of the part that was surprising," she said. "You can't believe that from someone who's done that their entire life. " Despite their grief, family members have found some comfort in knowing Anderson spent his final moments surrounded by the mountains he loved. "I don't think he would've wanted to have gone anywhere else," Watson said.

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"He died doing what he loved. " "That's the heartbreaking part, but also the part that's kind of beautiful," Watson continued. "It was quiet, and the creek was running, and the leaves were falling and it's what he would've wanted. "*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries.

If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Safe infant sleep program aims to combat the almost 30 sudden infant deaths every year