Family Members of Henry Nowak's Killer Charged with Weapons Offences as Victim's Handcuffing Sparks Outrage

Vickrum Digwa's father and brother face weapons charges linked to the day after Henry Nowak's murder, while new bodycam footage reveals police handcuffed the dying victim based on Digwa's false racism claim.

Vickrum Digwa , the man convicted of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton, has been charged with additional weapons offences alongside his father and brother. The new charges relate to the possession of offensive weapons in a private place on December 4, 2025, the day after the fatal stabbing.

Digwa, 23, was recently sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for stabbing Mr. Nowak six times with a religious blade. His father, Moga, aged 52, and his brother, Gurpreet, 27, face identical charges for that date.

Additionally, Gurpreet Digwa is charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possessing a prohibited weapon, and two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place, all on December 4. The three men are scheduled to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court. This development follows disturbing bodycam footage showing police handcuffing the seriously injured victim, Henry Nowak, while ignoring his pleas for help.

In the video, Digwa can be seen performing a 'Gatka', a traditional Sikh martial art, with his brother. After the attack, Digwa falsely alleged that Nowak had torn off his turban and subjected him to a racist assault. Hampshire Police officers, relying on this claim, handled the dying teenager roughly, cuffing him as he gasped that he could not breathe. The case has drawn significant public outrage over both the initial murder and the police response.

Meanwhile, Vickrum Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, awaits sentencing on July 17 for assisting an offender by disposing of the murder weapon. In a statement released through the Sikh PA media charity, Digwa's family issued a profound apology to the Nowak family and to the wider Sikh community. They described the loss of a young life as a grief no family should bear and expressed deep sorrow for the pain caused.

The family affirmed their continued love for Vickrum but acknowledged that his actions had brought the Sikh community into disrepute. They pleaded for the tragedy not to be exploited to foster division or hostility toward any community and requested privacy as they face the future.

The new charges underscore the ongoing legal repercussions for the Digwa family in the aftermath of a violent and tragic incident that has raised serious questions about community relations, police conduct, and the handling of false allegations





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Southampton Murder Weapons Charges Bodycam Footage Police Misconduct Sikh Community Gatka False Allegations Hampshire Police

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