Family loses two loved ones in same river 12 years apart

A West Yorkshire family shares their heartbreaking story after losing both a grandfather's brother and grandson in the same stretch of river, hoping to warn others about cold water shock and hidden dangers.

A heartbroken family has recounted the unimaginable agony of losing two loved ones in the same river 12 years apart. Grandfather Michael Scott was reliving a nightmare when he received a frantic phone call telling him that his 16-year-old grandson Tyler Wilson had entered the River Aire and Calder near Methley Bridge in West Yorkshire and failed to resurface.

For Michael, the horror was almost impossible to comprehend because more than a decade earlier, his younger brother Andrew Scott had drowned in the very same stretch of water after slipping from stepping stones while attempting to cross the river. Recalling the moment he learned Tyler was in danger, Michael told the Mirror: 'I could not believe it was happening again. I felt like I was dreaming. It was unbelievable, I could not believe history was repeating itself.

' Tyler entered the water near Castleford on May 24, 2023. Although he was described as a confident swimmer, it is believed he was overcome by cold water shock. Emergency services launched a major search operation involving police, paramedics, and drones as family members gathered anxiously on Methley Bridge hoping for news. Michael and his wife Susan raced several miles to the scene after receiving the call from Tyler's mother, Zoe Graham.

Tragically, after about 90 minutes, officers informed the family that a body had been located. The tragedy brought back painful memories for the family, particularly for Zoe, who had also been among the first relatives to arrive at the scene when her uncle Andrew drowned years earlier. Andrew, who was 46 and unable to swim, had been walking home with a friend when he attempted to cross the river via stepping stones leading to a small island.

According to Michael, Andrew slipped into the fast-moving water and disappeared before his companion could help.

'He had slipped on the stepping stone. He could not swim and the current took him. You never think it is going to happen to you but it has to us, twice,' Michael said. Because of this, Zoe said she had repeatedly warned Tyler about the dangers of rivers, encouraging him to use swimming pools instead.

In the aftermath of Tyler's death, she has struggled to be around water at all and said even baths and showers became traumatic reminders of what had happened. Now, as they continue to come to terms with losing both Tyler and Andrew in the same river, the family hopes sharing their story will serve as a warning to others about the hidden dangers of open water. Michael said: 'People need to know it never goes away.

It has been three years since we lost Tyler and it is like it was yesterday. It affects all the family, it spreads out to friends, it affects so many people.

' In tributes posted for Tyler, his girlfriend's mother, Kerri Mountain-Stogden, wrote: 'Heartbroken is not the word. My poor baby daughter has lost her boyfriend, soul mate, and best friend. He truly was her rock. I am so sorry to all Tyler's family, he was the best.

A decent, honest boy that made my daughter the happiest girl. Our lives and house will not be the same without him. Rest in peace TyTy, you will always be in our hearts.

' The family now advocates for greater awareness of river dangers, especially cold water shock, which can affect even strong swimmers. They urge parents to educate children about the risks and to avoid open water swimming in unsupervised areas. The River Aire and Calder remains a site of tragedy, and the family hopes that no other family will have to endure the same pain





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