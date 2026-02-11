Florida Learjet crash kills nine, including tech entrepreneur family and 20-year-old co-pilot

All nine people aboard a Learjet 60 that crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday have been identified, including a Texas tech entrepreneur and his family, and a 20-year-old co-pilot who earned her license in high school.

All nine people killed when a private Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday have been identified, including a Texas multimillionaire tech entrepreneur and his family, according to sources close to the family.

The victims also include the couple's two young children, their nanny, and two close friends, who have not been publicly named. The 20-year-old co-pilot, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, was identified by her family. The plane was a $2 million Learjet 60 traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it went into a steep nosedive and exploded in a fireball near Lake Worth Beach. The twin-engine business jet departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Also read Learjet Crash Kills 9 in Palm Beach County Florida

Crash Audio Details Learjet Descent

Flight-tracking data indicated the aircraft was descending at a rate exceeding 20,000 feet per minute before impact. Chilling air traffic control audio captured the final moments before the plane slammed into the ground near Military Trail, erupting into a massive fireball upon impact in a residential area near a mobile home park. All nine people aboard were killed.

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Gadelha began flight lessons in 2020 under the guidance of her father and earned her private pilot's license at age 17 while attending West Boca Raton High School. Her training was funded through the school district's Aviation Academy. She later graduated from the American Flyers flight school as she pursued a career as a commercial airline pilot.

In a 2023 interview, Gadelha revealed she had already logged 88 hours in the air and had gone on to earn multiple aviation qualifications alongside her boyfriend before turning 21. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

NTSB Briefs Media On Investigation

NTSB Member Tom Chapman is scheduled to brief the media Monday at 1 p.m. EST from the Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach to detail the investigative process and planned on-scene activities in the coming days. A 20-year-old co-pilot who earned her pilot's license while still in high school was identified by her family as one of the nine people killed when the private jet crashed and burst into flames in South Florida on Sunday, according to reports.

Nathalia Gadelha was co-piloting the Learjet 60 when it plummeted into a neighborhood near a mobile home park in Palm Beach County, her mother and stepfather told the New York Post. Officials are investigating after a plane that departed from Austin and was headed to the Bahamas crashed in Palm Beach County. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that nine people aboard the Learjet 60 were killed Sunday afternoon after the plane crashed into the ground in Palm Beach County, Florida. The FAA and NTSB are leading the investigation.