Family honors legacy of worker killed in Longview implosion

Gilbert Bernal, 52, died after the blast in Cowlitz County, where recovery efforts remain underway. He had worked as an instrument technician at the facility for more than a decade and had been in the trade since 2004.

We're learning more about the victims of a deadly chemical implosion at a paper mill in Longview , Washington, which left 8 people dead, 8 others injures, and three still missing.

The family of Gilbert Bernal, a 52-year-old instrument technician who died Tuesday following an implosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, is remembering him as a dedicated family man and professional. While recovery efforts continue at the industrial site, Bernal's children shared that they discovered recent notes in his Bible emphasizing that God and family were his highest priorities.

To support his wife of nearly three decades, the family has launched a GoFundMe for expenses and invited the public to attend a celebration of life service planned for Sunday. Gilbert Bernal, 52, died after the blast in Cowlitz County, where recovery efforts remain underway. He had worked as an instrument technician at the facility for more than a decade and had been in the trade since 2004.

Bernal's son, Elisha Bernal, worked alongside his father as a contractor at the Longview site. He recalled the moment he realized his father was in danger on Tuesday morning.

"As I drove by, I remember seeing how big the cloud was and the immediate area of where it was. I knew exactly that, that's where my dad worked. I knew something was wrong ... give me a second. Sorry," Elisha Bernal said.

His daughter, Geovana Bernal, remembered her father as a loving grandfather who deeply valued his family.

"I truly wish that I could hear his voice one more time, that he could see my son one more time. He loved him so much," Geovana Bernal said. Following the incident, the family discovered recent notes Bernal had written in his Bible, outlining what mattered most to him.

"He did write in his Bible. He had notes and we saw that he put God, then family, friends, everything else is, you know, the bottom. To see that, that was one of the last things he wrote was hard," Geovana Bernal said. Bernal and his wife were also just weeks away from celebrating more than three decades of marriage.

Geovana Bernal recalled how her parents first met, noting that her mother initially "played hard to get.

"As rescue and recovery teams continue their work at the industrial site, the Bernal family is preparing to say their final goodbyes. It is a difficult transition for the family, who are adjusting to life without him. Elisha Bernal noted that returning to the family home has been challenging because he still expects his father to walk through the door.

"Things are different now, you know? It's hard to go back to that house. It's hard to not expect my dad to come home at any minute now," Elisha Bernal said. The Bernal family plans to hold a celebration of life on Sunday.

The family has invited the public to attend the service, stating that welcoming the community is exactly what Gilbert Bernal would have wanted. Paid street parking coming to Bellevue





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