Family Guy's Stewie to Get Animated Preschool Spin-off

The latest animated series from Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy, will focus on the titular character's time in preschool and his adventures in time and space travel.

Back in March, the new hit that FOX's animated powerhouse Family Guy would be getting another spinoff, with Seth MacFarlane and long-time Family Guy writer/producer Kirker Butler 's Stewie getting a two-season order from the network.

Set to spotlight Stewie in preschool and during his time exploring time and space travel, the series was expected to hit FOX screens during the 2027-2028 season (and streaming the following day on Hulu and internationally on Disney+). That was confirmed earlier today, with FOX rolling out its 2026-2027 schedule and insights into what's on tap for the next season.

In Stewie, the world's most beloved talking baby steps into the spotlight with the latest 'Family Guy' spinoff from creator Seth MacFarlane. After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that's not exactly top-of-the-line. It's attended by a handful of kids he doesn't know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject.

Stewie's miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable...until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure.

'I'd like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I'm excited to start pretending I'm collaborating closely with them on the show,' MacFarlane shared in a statement. Butler added, 'I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation, and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television.

I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name.

' Stemming from 20th Television Animation, MacFarlane and Butler will serve as executive producers, alongside Kara Vallow





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Family Guy Seth Macfarlane Kirker Butler Stewie Preschool Time And Space Travel 20Th Television Animation Kara Vallow

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