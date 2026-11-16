Family Guy returns to Hulu with The Peter Clause on November 30. Watch the trailer for this new holiday special featuring Peter Griffin as Santa.

Family Guy is returning to Hulu with a brand new holiday special later this month, and the streaming platform has officially announced the release date alongside the debut of the first trailer. The show has undergone a notable schedule shift over the past few years, transitioning from its traditional slot to midseason on Fox, which has influenced the timing of these special episodes. Following the launch of this year's Halloween special earlier in the fall, the new Christmas special episode is now set to make its premiere on Hulu on November 30th.

The Peter Clause Trailer Details

Giving fans their first look at what to expect from this new holiday special for the year, viewers can check out the newly released trailer. Titled "The Peter Clause," the synopsis for the episode teases that it is going to be as wacky of a time as the promotional material suggests. The story begins with Christmas in Quahog, where Peter and the guys compete to become the town's official Santa.

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After Peter loses the competition, he faces a choice: process his disappointment in a mature manner, or give fans a memorable episode of Family Guy. The synopsis confirms that he chooses option number two, ensuring the episode will maintain the show's signature style of humor and absurdity that audiences have come to expect from the long-running animated series.

Production Quality and Schedule Changes

The first time these specials came to Hulu as a result of the Fox schedule adjustment, it had initially seemed like they were just extra episodes produced during the usual season that had simply been released in the gap between regular broadcasts. However, as seen with the latest examples of the holiday specials, it is clear that the production team really has gone all out for each occasion.

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Family Guy is part of the midseason schedule with Fox, and the increased investment in these standalone episodes is evident in their higher production values and more elaborate storylines compared to standard episodes. This shift represents a strategic move by the creators to maximize engagement during the holiday season when viewership for streaming platforms typically peaks.

Future Expansions and Spinoffs

No release date has been announced for other related projects as of this time, but new episodes of the main series are going to be released alongside new episodes at the same time. The main series has also now made the move to midseason starting next year, aligning its broadcast schedule with the streaming releases on Hulu. This synchronization allows for a more integrated viewing experience for fans who follow the show across both platforms.

There is even much more of the animated franchise coming our way in the new year too, with a whole new spinoff series. This new spinoff series will see Stewie heading to a new preschool and meeting a group of new characters. He will naturally still be involved with the main series, but now it is all going to expand even further from then on, adding depth to the show's universe and providing fresh narrative opportunities for the characters.

Viewer Anticipation and Reception

As the November 30th release date approaches, anticipation is building among the fanbase for "The Peter Clause." The combination of the holiday theme, the return of the show to Hulu, and the promise of high-quality animation has generated significant buzz on social media and within animation communities. Fans are eager to see how Peter Griffin navigates his role as Santa and the ensuing chaos that typically follows his attempts at festive cheer.

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The success of previous holiday specials, including the Halloween episode, has set a high bar for this Christmas installment. Viewers will be able to stream the new episode exclusively on Hulu, continuing the trend of exclusive streaming releases that has defined the show's distribution strategy in recent years. This approach ensures that fans have a dedicated platform to watch the special without needing to wait for traditional television reruns.