The Family Guy 2026 holiday trailer reveals Peter Griffin loses the mall Santa audition to rival Cleveland Brown. Stewie and Brian handle carols while jealousy fuels the plot.

Family Guy 2026 holiday special trailer introduces a festive plot centered on Peter Griffin losing the mall Santa role to Cleveland Brown. The upcoming episode titled May the Best Santa Win features Peter's intense jealousy after his rival secures the coveted position at the Quahog Town Mall.

Santa Audition Drama and Rejection

The trailer opens with Cleveland and Peter discovering a brochure for Santa Claus auditions. Several characters including Peter Cleveland Quagmire and Joe attend the casting call. The mall supervisor announces that background checks are required which prompts Quagmire to withdraw immediately. Cleveland ultimately wins the audition while Peter faces rejection.

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Peter returns to the Griffin household to share his defeat with his family. Lois ignores the news and listens to a podcast with earbuds. Cleveland takes his new position as Santa very seriously. This professional dedication intensifies Peter's envy and drives the central conflict forward.

Subplot Involves Christmas Carol Dispute

A secondary storyline follows Brian and Stewie Griffin during the holiday season. Stewie asks Brian to sing Santa Claus is coming to Town. The dog eats a piece of chocolate cake instead and falls over while farting. Chris comments on the carol choice during this sequence.

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Chris mentions that he opens carol sessions with Jingle Bells. He specifically selects the Batman version of the song. This musical preference highlights the quirky humor typical of the animated series. The subplot runs parallel to Peter's growing frustration over the Santa role.

Griffin Household Reactions to the News

Family members react differently to the audition results. Lois shows complete indifference to Peter's professional failure. She prioritizes her podcast listening over supporting her husband. This dismissive attitude adds tension to the household dynamic. Peter feels further alienated by the lack of sympathy.

Cleveland embraces his new identity with enthusiasm. He treats the mall Santa gig with genuine commitment. This seriousness contrasts sharply with Peter's desperate desire for the role. The rivalry between the two neighbors escalates as the holiday approaches. Peter plans to prove he deserves the position more than Cleveland.

Festive Themes Drive Narrative Forward

The episode explores themes of jealousy professional pride and neighborhood rivalry. Peter's inability to accept Cleveland's success fuels the narrative. The holiday setting provides a backdrop for character interactions. The Santa audition serves as the inciting incident for the plot. Viewers can expect traditional Family Guy humor throughout the special.

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The trailer effectively sets up the conflict without revealing the resolution. Peter's attempts to undermine Cleveland create comedic potential. Brian and Stewie's musical mishap adds variety to the storyline. The Christmas carol dispute provides light relief from the main plot. The episode balances multiple storylines within its runtime.

What Fans Should Expect Next

The Family Guy 2026 holiday special promises more laughs and rivalry. Peter will likely scheme to reclaim the Santa role. Cleveland's confidence may lead to unexpected complications. The Griffin family dynamics will test their relationships. Fans should watch for classic animated gags and pop culture references. The episode delivers a familiar structure with fresh holiday twists.