Family Grieves Loss of Two Young Children in Plainfield Crash, Finds Solace in Heroism

A heartbreaking story of a family in Plainfield who lost their two young children in a car crash involving a stolen vehicle. Despite the tragedy, the family finds hope in Ares's organ donation, saving the lives of other children. The community rallies around them, raising over $87,000 to support their grieving process.

A family in Plainfield is grappling with unimaginable grief after losing both their young children in a tragic car crash involving a stolen vehicle . On February 5th, Avon police pursued a suspect driving a stolen car. The chase culminated in a collision with the family's SUV at the intersection of U.S. 40 and Ronald Reagan Parkway. The tragedy claimed the life of 2-month-old Iris at the scene.

Her 3-year-old brother, Ares, sustained severe burns and passed away on Wednesday after being taken off life support. Despite their profound sorrow, the family finds solace in Ares's final act of heroism. He was able to donate two organs, saving the lives of other children. A touching 'honor walk' was held, where loved ones lined the corridor, offering support as Ares was transported for organ donation. The family, deeply touched by the outpouring of community support, is navigating this unimaginable loss with the help of loved ones and the kindness of strangers. Over $87,000 has been raised to assist them during this difficult time.S'doni Pettis, the driver of the stolen vehicle involved in the crash, faces multiple charges including two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death, three counts of causing catastrophic injury while operating a vehicle with a Schedule 1 or 2 substance, and auto theft. The family awaits their day in court, hoping for justice to be served and for Pettis to be held accountable for his actions. They also express a desire for their story to inspire others to make better choices and cherish their loved ones.





