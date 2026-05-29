Family Friendly Events for the whole Community at San Antonio Public Library

Are you looking for your next summer adventure? The San Antonio Public Library has lots of ways for everyone to read, learn, explore, and connect. Cresencia Huf

Are you looking for your next summer adventure? The San Antonio Public Library has lots of ways for everyone to read, learn, explore, and connect.

Cresencia Huff and Richard Blake, the magician, are joining us with a sneak peak at all the magic we can expect this summer! The company reportedly sold 227 vehicles, which belonged to service members serving across the world. Wal-Mart in Seguin has closed “until further notice” after a shooting in the store’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department.

PoSpurs Game 7 win means free tacos, coffee and doughnuts in San Antonio SAN ANTONIO - Well... now that we are heading to Game 7 in the playoffs, it is time to celebrate. So how about some coffee, donuts or even some free garlic knots? When the Spurs win... you win! SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot at a house party late Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home off Quentin Drive near Fredericksburg Road on the Northwest Side. Pol





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Multiple Incidents in San Antonio Including Fatal Accident, Sexual Assault, High-Water Rescue, and Missing PersonThe Eagle Pass Police Department responded to a report from camp personnel on Wednesday. In a separate incident, a woman died after being hit by a VIA bus while running onto a highway in San Antonio, shutting down a portion of Interstate 10 early Tuesday morning. Authorities are also searching for a suspect in an attempted sexual assault along trails near Jewel Lake on the city's North Side. Additionally, police and emergency crews responded to a high-water rescue on the South Side Tuesday night. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help locating missing 33-year-old Emeral Nicole Hernandez, last seen in an unspecified location. Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details on an aggravated robbery and arrest related to online solicitation of a minor.

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Missing Landscape Business Trailer in San AntonioA San Antonio business owner's trailer has gone missing from a storage property, leaving essential equipment for his landscape business behind.

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San Antonio Food Bank feeding thousands more, with even more expected to seek help this summerWithin the last few weeks, the San Antonio Food Bank has helped feed an additional 22,000 people. The need is only expected to grow as students across 29 counties are released for summer break.

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'Not very Puro San Antonio': Spurs flag stolen from Riverwalk Alamo Biscuit Co.SAN ANTONIO — A local business is asking the community for help after their Spurs flag was stolen last week.Alamo Biscuit Company along the Riverwalk had the fl

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