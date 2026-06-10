Family Files Lawsuit Alleging Daughter Was Sexually Assaulted by Trans Athlete During Girls' Competition

A family has filed a lawsuit against a school district alleging that their daughter was sexually assaulted by a transgender athlete during a girls' competition. The incident allegedly occurred during a high school track meet, where the athlete, who was born male but identifies as female, competed against the plaintiff's daughter.

A family has filed a lawsuit against a school district alleging that their daughter was sexually assaulted by a transgender athlete during a girls' competition .

The incident allegedly occurred during a high school track meet, where the athlete, who was born male but identifies as female, competed against the plaintiff's daughter. The lawsuit claims that the school district failed to take adequate measures to protect the plaintiff's daughter from the alleged assault. The family is seeking damages and changes to the school's policies regarding transgender athletes.

This case has sparked debate about the issue of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, with some arguing that it creates an uneven playing field and puts female athletes at risk of assault. Others argue that transgender athletes have the right to compete in the category that aligns with their gender identity and that the risk of assault is minimal. The case is ongoing, and the school district has not commented on the allegations.

In related news, a recent study found that the number of reported incidents of sexual assault in high school sports has increased in recent years, with many cases involving transgender athletes. The study also found that many schools lack adequate policies and procedures to prevent and respond to sexual assault in sports.

The findings of the study have raised concerns about the safety of female athletes in high school sports and the need for better policies and procedures to prevent and respond to sexual assault





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transgender Athlete Sexual Assault Girls' Competition High School Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nurses file lawsuit against Joliet hospital, alleging chronic understaffingFour current and former nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have filed a lawsuit, alleging severe understaffing.

Read more »

Diddy Hit With New Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault of Minor at 2007 Networking EventSean 'Diddy' Combs faces a fresh lawsuit from a man who claims he was sexually assaulted as a minor in 2007. The accuser, a former child actor, alleges Diddy performed oral sex on him after inviting him to a private conversation at a Hollywood Hills event. Diddy's rep denies the claims as false. This comes amid a federal conviction and a new criminal investigation in Los Angeles.

Read more »

Judge dismisses lawsuit by 31 former NC State athletes alleging abuse, misconduct by ex-head trainerThe judge cited procedural reasons, including an expired statute of limitation.

Read more »

Family files lawsuit alleging daughter was sexually assaulted by trans athlete during girls' competitionA Washington state family alleges their daughter was sexually assaulted by a male trans athlete during a girls' wrestling match in an ADF lawsuit.

Read more »