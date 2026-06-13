Family files lawsuit after inmate allegedly stabs prison worker in Chino

The family of a woman who was allegedly stabbed in the neck by an inmate while working at Chino's Men's Prison last year has filed a lawsuit against the state.

The family of a woman who was allegedly stabbed in the neck by an inmate while working at Chino's Men's Prison last year has filed a lawsuit against the state of California.

The victim, identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, and her family spoke at a news conference on Friday.

"My sister showed up that morning to do her job," the woman's sister said. "She trusted that those responsible for her safety would do theirs, and they didn't. " The woman had worked at the prison for six years as a civilian kitchen supervisor, overseeing inmates while they worked. The alleged stabbing happened on Aug. 10, 2025.

The lawsuit claims a correctional officer assigned to protect the woman stood by as an inmate followed her into a freezer and pulled a weapon.

"When she entered the freezer, Prisoner Manning immediately attacked her," attorney Denisse Gastelum said. "Jane Doe screamed, but those screams went unanswered. ""My sister is stuck with a permanent scar from the incident," her sister said. "That isn't just a scar, it's a daily reminder of her fight, of her pain, and her life is forever changed for that moment.

" Attorneys for the woman said the prisoner had a violent past. They believe it should have barred him from working in a kitchen with silverware or with women.

"Our understanding is that he slit the throat of a victim, a woman, and that's what he was incarcerated for," attorney Toni Jaramilla said. The attorneys are suing for damages as they relate to negligence, sexual harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The woman's family hopes this never happens to anyone else.

"Because of their complacency, my family came too close to having to bury my sister," the victim's sister said. Featured Local Savings





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