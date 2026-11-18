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A family is pressing charges against medical staff at Cumberland County prison after their father died from allegedly not receiving adequate medical care in 2025.

Gainer was violently assaulted in his cell by another inmate on Oct. 22, 2025, between 11 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., according to court documents. Officials said Gainer had a laceration on his left eyebrow with bruising to his socket area, a swollen nose, a hematoma from his right eye to his hairline, a swollen jaw, mushroom bruising to his left ear and abrasions on both shoulders, as well as his right upper arm.

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Emily Worchester, a medical staff member, ordered ice, pain medication, low-bunk status detox checks, neurological checks and a facial X-ray, according to court documents. Emergency medical assistance was called around 1:30 p.m., and Gainer was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center, where he was taken to the trauma bay 3.5 hours post assault, unresponsive. He then reportedly underwent emergency procedures.

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"Despite the obvious need for immediate and emergency treatment for injuries to his face and head, he did not receive adequate medical care, an ambulance was not called to transport him for medical treatment for approximately two hours after the assault, and he was unreasonably forced to wait in excruciating pain and ultimately died as a result," the lawsuit read. Owl survives 65-mph collision with tractor-trailer, rescued by Carlisle trucking company A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph.

The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. Cowboy hats now allowed as part of Cumberland County Sheriff's uniformCumberland County police charge woman accused of nearly $3.5K credit card theft, fraud Lower Allen Township police served a warrant for a 34-year-old woman in connection with a nearly $3,500 theft and fraud case in January 2024.4