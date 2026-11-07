Eddie Matos Parole Hearing Denied: NY Parole Board Blocks Release of Killer Who Pushed Officer Anthony Dwyer Off Roof

The family of slain NYPD Officer Anthony Dwyer opposes parole for killer Eddie Matos, citing his violent prison record and persistent legal appeals to keep him incarcerated.

The New York State Parole Board denied parole for Eddie Matos on November 6, 2026, ruling that the inmate remains unsuitable for release due to a sustained pattern of serious institutional misconduct. Matos, who was convicted of murdering New York City Police Department Officer Anthony Dwyer in 1989, was found to have a history of violent and weapons-related infractions while incarcerated.

This decision reverses a temporary setback for the Dwyer family, as a Dutchess County Supreme Court judge had previously ordered a do-over of a October 2025 denial. The court intervened after Matos's pro bono lawyer, Isaac Zaur, argued that the board relied on an impermissible mischaracterization of the inmate's disciplinary record.

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Matos is currently serving a sentence of twenty-five years to life at the maximum-security Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County. He faced this fifth parole hearing in three years after his legal team successfully challenged the previous board decision in court.

The Parole Board's written decision explicitly referenced Matos's prior criminal convictions in Connecticut for burglary, larceny, and theft of a firearm. These historical offenses preceded the fatal encounter in Times Square and were cited alongside his recent prison behavior as justification for keeping him behind bars.

Isaac Zaur, a partner at the Madison Avenue law firm Clarick Gueron Reisbaum, had filed court paperwork claiming Matos had received no disciplinary reports since 2019. The defense argued that his only two tickets since 2013 were for minor infractions such as talking in the hallway, directly contradicting the board's assertion of ongoing serious misconduct.

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Maureen Brissett, the sister of the slain Officer Dwyer, attended the hearing in Midtown alongside her brother Andrew Dwyer. They were joined by Brissett's eighteen-year-old son Robert and sixteen-year-old daughter Remi. Brissett had anticipated the hearing would not occur until February but received a call last week confirming the November 6 date.

Brissett expressed deep frustration with the legal process during a pre-hearing statement. She told reporters that she feels the system is designed to give Matos endless chances, assuming the grieving family will eventually give up. She stated firmly that her family would never agree to his release, regardless of how many hearings are scheduled.

I just feel like they're doing this just for him to keep getting more chances and thinking that my family's gonna just say that's enough, Brissett said. But he's sadly mistaken because that's not ever going to happen. Her eighty-five-year-old mother, who suffers from lung cancer, was unable to attend the proceedings.

The legal proceedings stem from the fatal shooting of twenty-three-year-old Officer Anthony Dwyer on October 17, 1989. Police officers Dwyer and two others responded to a call about an armed robbery near a McDonald's on Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street in Times Square.

According to Brissett, as soon as her brother ascended to a rooftop, Matos waited and kicked him down an air shaft before escaping. This account was corroborated by the dying officer's final words to responding units, who reported that Matos pushed him. Matos was subsequently sentenced in 1990 to twenty-five years to life.

PBA President Patrick Hendry criticized the repeated do-overs, arguing that the current system allows left-leaning state appointees to prioritize prison records over the severity of the original crime. He noted that the board's members were mostly appointed by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo under new rules that reduced the weight of the crime committed.

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The Parole Board has done the right thing by denying this cop-killer's parole again and again, but his lawyer keeps trying to game the system, Hendry told reporters. He emphasized that there is absolutely no reason Matos should be given endless do-overs in his quest to get out of jail.

Hendry added that the Dwyer family cannot run to court to get a second chance to see Anthony. He stated that the killer and his supporters are clearly trying to grind this hero family down until they give up, but the Police Benevolent Association will not allow that to happen.

Despite the court-ordered reversal, the Parole Board is expected to review the case anew, with a decision potentially taking weeks or longer to issue. If Matos is denied parole again, which Brissett expects, the next regular hearing is scheduled for February.

This cycle continues a pattern that the Dwyer family views as an attempt to grind them down through prolonged legal uncertainty. The board's members must weigh the severity of the 1989 murder against Matos's institutional behavior over the last several decades.

Brissett and her mother want to see Matos behind bars for the rest of his life. She reflected on the loss of her brother, noting that her parents had three other children but were always missing something. He has many years ahead of him to live when my brother died at twenty-three years old, she said.

Victims' families can read their impact statements at the hearings but cannot communicate directly with the inmate. Inmates generally get hearings every two years, but de novo hearings can be ordered by courts when the board's decisions are appealed.