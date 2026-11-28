Carl Jarrett's family said he was born in Jamaica and moved to Chicago in the mid-90s and had recently renewed a valid green card.

A Chicago area family is fighting after a father of five was detained by immigration enforcement officials at O'Hare Airport. Carl Jarrett's family said he was born in Jamaica and moved to Chicago in the mid-90s and had recently renewed a valid green card.

His family's world became uncertain after he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at the airport while returning from a recent trip abroad.

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"It was actually our 19th wedding anniversary. So Carl, his mom, and I, we took a vacation to Jamaica," said wife Nicole Jarrett. Nicole said after they landed at O'Hare last month, Carl presented his green card and Jamaican passport at a checkpoint — that's when he was asked to speak with a customs officer.