Family escapes as lightning-sparked fire damages home during overnight storm

Overnight storms sparked a house fire after a neighbor reported lightning striking the home. Crews responded around 3:34 a.m. near Sunset Grove and Serene Grove, and residents escaped safely.

The fire broke out around 3:34 a.m. near Sunset Grove and Serene Grove as a hefty thunderstorm rolled across the area. Woman arrested, THC Vapes, nearly $500,000 in cash, and firearms seized in narcotics bust The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence.

Human remains found on a Live Oak County ranch may be tied to missing San Antonio man Jorge Garza Perales. Affidavit cites roommates, blood and bleach in his car, and an arrest in North Carolina. SAN ANTONIO - An officer-involved shooting ended with one officer wounded, a suspect and victim deceased, and two children recovered safely from a North Side home.

Air Force’s 37th Training Wing reports the death of basic trainee Keon McDaniel after a June 12 medical emergency during week six of BMT. Cause remains under investigation as a full medical review begins. Rep. Joaquin Castro is pressing for answers after a flu outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base topped 200 cases, following his posts raising concerns and noting the death of an airman recruit this week.





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