Family Dollar shoppers may be able to jingle all the way to the bank this Christmas. The discount chain has agreed to pay a $63 million settlement to resolve claims it routinely inc…

is going directly to the victims of the alleged misdeed, but it’s expected to be well over $40 million. The 23-count suit claims the company advertised prices in circulars, on shelves and online for staples such as milk, eggs and diapers, then rang up higher prices at the register.

Family Dollar products typically cost $5 or less, and the average basket totals just $16. During a January 2026 undercover purchase in Euclid, Ohio, an FTC investigator was allegedly overcharged on 15 of 50 items, per reports. Stores in Ohio’s Cuyahoga County allegedly failed 93 of 111 pricing inspections, and Kansas stores failed 43 of 52, according to the filing.

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In 2025, a Family Dollar regional director wrote that one New York store’s 26 pricing fines pointed to “a systemic issue rather than isolated incidents. ”The complaint also brought claims under each state’s consumer protection laws and a federal financial privacy law, alleging the false prices led shoppers to hand over card and bank information under false pretenses. For the chaos, the $63 million is on the table, with $40 million earmarked for eligible customers.

The FTC proposed the stipulation forcing Family Dollar to post notices in its stores and on its digital platforms, informing patrons about eligibility. The notices must go up within two weeks. Family Dollar frequenters who made purchases between January 2023 and October 2026 can reportedly file a claim through a settlement website or phone line within 180 days. The discount will run as a two-day 15% off sale.

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The markdown will be available to all shoppers, not just those who were overcharged. This settlement allocates a portion of the millions to Family Dollar customers, as well as a discount program and the states involved in the filing.

In addition to the hefty payout, Family Dollar must stop “misrepresenting prices and run a pricing accuracy program that is independently assessed and certified each year,” per Top Class. The program must regularly verify prices, train employees and promptly fix errors so customers pay the displayed price. Family Dollar is just one of the nationally renowned names being forced to cough up serious cash to its customers this year.

The forces behind the Family Dollar lawsuit sympathized with the overcharged victims in the complaint, saying, “For consumers living paycheck-to-paycheck, even a slight price increase at checkout can lead to real, adverse consequences. ”Bloomberg via Getty ImagesThis settlement allocates a portion of the millions to Family Dollar customers, as well as a discount program and the states involved in the filing.