Thousands of Family Dollar stores misrepresented their prices and overcharged customers for products, according to a complaint filed by Pennsylvania and 16 other states.

Products in some stores reportedly had inaccurate price tags, leading to customers paying more than expected at the register, Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a release.

Despite complaints and previous enforcement actions, the Family Dollar stores have failed to correct the issue, according to the complaint.

Also read Family Dollar agrees to repay overcharged shoppers, offer discounts in $63 million settlement

“Communities, especially those in low-income areas, rely on stores like Family Dollar for essential items, and deserve honesty in pricing," Sunday said. "These allegations show a troubling disregard for customers. " Under a proposed order, Family Dollar will have to establish a $40 million consumer redress fund, payable to eligible customers, and a $20 million discount program for customers. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General would receive about $267,000 in the settlement, according to the proposal.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

Advertisement

"Road closed in Lancaster County after 1 rescued from crash; 2 injured per dispatch An early morning crash in Lancaster County shut down Solanco Road near Kirkwood Pike indefinitely. One person was briefly trapped and two were injured, dispatchers said. Pennsylvania State Police led the response. Thousands of Family Dollar stores misrepresented their prices and overcharged customers for products, according to a complaint filed by Pennsylvania and 16 other states.

A York County man was found guilty of attempted murder after he shot and seriously injured a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in July 2024.