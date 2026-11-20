Family Dollar will pay a $63 million settlement over register prices that were higher than shelf prices, and eligible shoppers may qualify for refunds.

Family Dollar has agreed to a $63 million settlement over allegations that prices on store shelves were routinely lower than the prices customers paid at the register. Alabama is one of 17 states listed in the settlement, which WSFA reported from Montgomery, Alabama. Any consumer who bought from Family Dollar between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 1, 2026, could be eligible for a refund.

The complaint accused Family Dollar of issuing misleading circulars that promised money-saving deals that were not honored at the register. The settlement resolves those allegations across Alabama and the other participating states, together with the Federal Trade Commission.

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How the $63 Million Family Dollar Settlement Is Divided

The Family Dollar settlement directs $40 million toward customer refunds. Those payments are aimed at shoppers who were charged more at the register than the price displayed on the shelf.

Another $20 million will fund a two-day, 15 percent-off sale of retail goods and services at Family Dollar. The remaining $3 million will be split between Alabama and the 16 other states included in the settlement.

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The settlement did not say exactly when customers will be able to start filing claims. It does require Family Dollar to post notices in its stores and on its digital platforms, which is where shoppers should watch for timing updates.

Attorney General and Legal Expert Views on Pricing

Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement on Monday that when a store says an item costs one price, that is the price consumers should pay. He called charging more at the register than advertised on the shelf outrageous and unfair. He also said Alabama families deserve honesty rather than surprises at checkout.

Will Dorton, assistant professor of law at Samford University's Cumberland School of Law, said Family Dollar appears to have had a pattern of these pricing errors often enough that it was forced to settle for $63 million. He noted that the amount is not large compared to the company's annual earnings, but it is not an insignificant sum of money.

Dorton also pointed to defenses available under Federal Trade Commission law. Under those defenses, a company can argue it had a reasonable process in place to prevent such problems, since pricing errors happen at times and are not always intentional.

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Protecting Consumers From Family Dollar Refund Scams

Professor Will Dorton warned consumers not to click links in text messages or emails claiming to provide Family Dollar settlement refunds. He said people can be defrauded when they follow websites or texts asking for bank passwords in exchange for settlement money.

Dorton advised that anyone filing a claim should use only the official settlement website. Shoppers who believe they paid more at the register than the shelf price between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 1, 2026, should wait for official notices before submitting personal information.