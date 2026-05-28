Family Demands Tougher Laws After Grandmother Killed by Teen on Illegal E-Bike

The family of Gloria Stephenson, an 86-year-old grandmother killed by a teenager riding an illegal e-bike while high on cannabis, has slammed the six-year sentence as an 'insult' and is advocating for harsher laws to prevent similar tragedies.

The family of a grandmother killed by a teenage e-bike rider who was high on cannabis have branded his sentence an 'insult' and are demanding tougher laws.

Billy Stokoe, 18, was jailed for six years and nine months for causing the death of 86-year-old Gloria Stephenson, whom he struck at a zebra crossing in Sunderland last year. Dashcam footage captured Stokoe falling from an e-bike after colliding with Ms Stephenson while she was walking her daughter's dog. After retrieving the vehicle, he sped away, leaving the grandmother-of-13 motionless on the ground.

The bike, purchased on Facebook Marketplace, was in poor condition, not road legal, and prohibited from public highways. The teenager was also using a mobile phone while riding and was three times over the legal limit for cannabis at the time of the collision on May 16.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Stokoe pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to six years and nine months at a youth detention centre, avoiding a maximum term of 18 years. He was also disqualified from driving for eight years. The judge explained that Stokoe, now 19, would serve half his sentence in custody, approximately three years and four months. Ms Stephenson's family expressed fury at what they view as an unduly lenient sentence.

Julie Francis, one of Ms Stephenson's four daughters, described the conviction as an 'insult' to her mother's memory. The retired teacher said, 'Nothing is ever going to bring our mum back, we recognise that. But does the judge really think her life is worth just three years, four months and two weeks in jail? He'll serve half of his sentence in jail and then he'll be let out.

I feel it's an absolute insult to our mum, to the whole of our family.

' Ms Francis, who recently discussed the incident on Good Morning Britain, said her mother's death has been 'incredibly difficult' and the family has not been able to mourn properly due to the distress from the sentencing. She added, 'We haven't even been able to grieve for our mum, and we still can't because we're so upset at the sentence.

Some days, the anger consumes you, the thought of our mum being killed in the way she was and then just left to die at the side of the road. He drove off and left her.

' Ms Stephenson, a retired domestic services manager at Sunderland Royal Hospital, was walking her daughter's dog around 1pm when the collision occurred. The court heard that Stokoe had been riding with his mobile phone in his left hand for half a mile before he struck Ms Stephenson. After falling from the e-bike, he fled the scene, drove to a friend's house to hide the bike and change clothes, then returned home and told his mother.

She drove him to a police station just over an hour after the crash to turn himself in. Ms Stephenson was severely injured in the impact. Witnesses contacted her family immediately; one daughter arrived within minutes but Ms Stephenson died at the scene. Ms Francis recounted the irony that her mother had used the zebra crossing, believing it was the safest option.

She also shared that her sister's dog was tagged, enabling quick contact, and that her sister arrived promptly. Her nephew had the difficult task of informing other relatives. Ms Francis learned of the tragedy through her partner, who initially said her mother had had an accident and did not survive. The family's grief is compounded by the circumstances of the hit-and-run and the sentencing, fueling calls for stricter penalties for dangerous driving and e-bike regulation





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