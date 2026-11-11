Family demands justice for Chicago man killed in drive-by shooting

Family and friends of a 21-year-old Chicago man killed in a drive-by shooting while making Instacart deliveries with his father marched to demand justice and honor his life on Tuesday night.

Family and friends marched for justice in Chicago Tuesday after 21-year-old Santino Delgado was fatally shot while making Instacart deliveries with his father. Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember 21-year-old Santino Delgado, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Delgado was making Instacart deliveries with his father when someone in a white SUV opened fire on their vehicle, killing him and leaving his father unharmed. Loved ones marched along Diversey Avenue demanding justice, while Chicago police said they had no new information on the search for the shooter. Family and friends of a 21-year-old man killed in a drive-by shooting while making Instacart deliveries with his father gathered Tuesday night to demand justice and remember his life.

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Family marches for justiceSantino Delgado, 21, was in a car with his father when someone pulled up and fired into their vehicle. Extended family members and friends gathered in the neighborhood, carrying signs and wearing shirts with Santino's photograph on them. His sister said Santino was training to be a mechanic, attended city college and worked for Instacart to help support the household.

Deadly shooting on Diversey AvenueThey stopped in traffic at about 9:50 p.m. when a white SUV pulled up. The offender fired gunshots into the vehicle, striking Santino in the back. His sister, Lyannie Gomez, said Santino was simply trying to work and take care of the people he loved.

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"This is an act of gun violence," she said. "Santino was working with his father doing Instacart, where the act of gun violence happened. People looking for trouble – my brother trying to work and take care of people he loved.

""He deserved a future, so we’re here fighting for justice for Santino, respect CPD, we want people to be safe. We don’t want retaliation," she said.

"We don’t want no violence – we just want justice for Santino and we want to do that peacefully here. "Chicago police said they have no new information to share on the search for the shooter. The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and statements from Santino Delgado's family.