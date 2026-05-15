Family demands justice after daughter's murder after UK and Indian authorities inaction

The family of Harshita Brella, an Indian national who was murdered by her husband in Corby, Northamptonshire, has been seeking justice against UK and Indian authorities for their inaction in apprehending the killer and preventing the murder. They traveled from India to demand justice and express their helplessness in the situation.

Sitting on the fringes of a boating lake she knew her daughter loved, Sudesh Kumari never thought she would finally be here under such terrible circumstances.

This corner of Corby, Northamptonshire is a picture of English serenity – the silence only interrupted by bird song or the odd ripple of children’s laughter. But for the family of Harshita Brella, it carries a heavier atmosphere. For just yards away is the spot where the 24-year-old was seen alive for the last time, on CCTV, at 6.30pm on November 10, 2024.

Within hours, if not minutes, of that haunting clip being captured, she is believed to have been strangled by her husband Pankaj Lamba, who is suspected of then dumping her body in the boot of a car 100 miles away in east London, before fleeing to his home country of India. He has never been caught.

Now, 18 months on from her murder, Ms Brella’s family have made the long journey to the UK from India to demand justice and try to break what they view as maddening inaction by the UK and Indian authorities





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Murder Daughter Husband Demand Justice UK Authorities Indian Authorities Action Inexcusable Inaction

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