Family demands answers after loved one dies in custody of Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

A San Antonio family is demanding answers after their loved one died while in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Now, they’re raising concerns about the quality of medical care.

– A San Antonio family is demanding answers after their loved one died while in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, she was still breathing when discovered, and on-site University Health medical personnel responded before she was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Pearson had been in custody since March 10, when she was charged with harassment of a public servant and assault of hospital personnel on hospital property. Her family said she suffered from sickle cell anemia and struggled with her mental health. They said she should have been in a hospital, not a jail cell. Shoels said her family has been left with more questions than answers.

“Who heard her cries for help? And why was more not done? Because this is just not about one family anymore,” Shoels said. Pearson’s family, along with advocacy nonprofit ACT 4 SA, called for full transparency in the investigation and demanded action to prevent similar deaths.

ACT 4 SA held a vigil with Pearson’s family outside the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday night.

“We will continue to demand humanity, accountability, and reform because this has got to stop,” Shoels said.





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