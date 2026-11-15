Family demands accountability after MSU student killed in pedestrian crash

A Metropolitan State University Denver student died this past week after he was hit by a truck while crossing the street as he walked to class.

DENVER — A Metropolitan State University Denver student died this past week after he was hit by a truck while crossing the street as he walked to class.

Marco Antonio Bautista Delgado was an 18-year-old student studying computer science. A makeshift memorial for Delgado, with flowers and pictures, is growing just outside the Auraria Campus at the corner of 9th Street and Auraria Parkway in Denver, where the collision happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

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According to a probable cause statement provided by Denver Police, witnesses say Delgado was walking on 9th Street, crossing Auraria Parkway in the crosswalk with the ‘walk’ signal, when a water delivery truck driver turned and hit him. Delgado was pronounced dead at the hospital. MSU Denver is heartbroken by the death of Marco Antonio Bautista Delgado, 18, a first-year student who died following a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 9th Street and Auraria Parkway on Wednesday.

Marco was studying Computer Science at MSU Denver, and his death is a profound loss for his family, friends, classmates and the entire University community.

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“We are devastated by the loss of Marco, a young man who was just beginning his college journey,” said Taylor Tackett, MSU Denver dean of students. “Our hearts are with the Marco's family, friends and loved ones, as well as those who witnessed or were affected by this tragedy. Our priority is supporting our students and campus community as they grieve and process this loss.

" The Denver Police Department is investigating the incident, and questions about the accident should be directed to the department. MSU Denver Denver7 spoke with Maria Thelma Luna, a close friend of the Delgado family.

“He would always have a smile in his face, so that's how we'll always remember Marco,” she said. “No one's prepared for this. Obviously, especially not at his age. At 18, he was barely starting.

” Luna says the Delgado family is not only heartbroken, but also frustrated. She says Marco’s mother, Eli Delgado, was not able to see her son at the hospital.

“He was already at the morgue,” she explained. Luna says the family is also angry that they learned about what happened from witnesses and social media, not from DPD. They say they have not received calls from the department to update them on the investigation. They are also calling for accountability.

“It's not fair that the family is struggling with this, when this person is out there,” Luna said. Denver Police did not respond to Denver7’s question if the department has been in touch with the family. The department provided details about the incident. DPD says 24-year-old driver Connor Hinkle “returned to the scene,” where he was identified by witnesses, and was cited for Careless driving resulting in death.

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DPD adds drugs or alcohol “did not appear to be a factor” in the crash, and the Denver District Attorney’s office will decide if Hinkle will be charged. The DA’s office did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Hinkle was driving a delivery truck for Eldorado Spring Water, which released a statement to Denver7. We are deeply saddened by the accident in Denver on Wednesday, November 11, involving one of our delivery trucks.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life. We are cooperating fully with the Denver Police Department's investigation. Out of respect for the family and that ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time. Eldorado Spring Water The Delgado family started a GoFundMe that has raised more than $12,000.

“ was working two jobs to help, you know, raise her kids and give them an education,” Luna explained. “He was here at Metro, and so she was trying to cover that for him, and now she's here trying to cover his funeral. ” The sudden loss makes it hard for the family to look ahead.

“Right now we just go back to our memories of Marco when he was little, when he would play soccer,” said Luna, who has a son the same age as Delgado. “That's what we will have to rely now on, on the memories.

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