Family demands accountability after attack in San Jose’s Japantown

A family business in San Jose’s Japantown is once again the scene of a violent attack. This time, a woman was beaten while opening up the business early Tuesday morning.

A family business in San Jose’s Japantown is once again the scene of a violent attack. This time, a woman was beaten while opening up the business early Tuesday morning.

Jocelyn Moran reports. A family business in San Jose’s Japantown is once again the scene of a violent attack. This time, a woman was beaten while opening up the business early Tuesday morning. The attack was caught on surveillance video.

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Jasmine Rast, the co-owner of Roy’s Station Coffee and Tea, said she arrived around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and was unloading her car when she noticed a man riding an e-bike through the driveway. Rast said they’ve had repeated problems with vandalism behind the business, so she confronted him and told him it was private property.

“And then he just ran at me, I thought he was gonna run and scare me and I ran away but he caught up to me,” Rast said. “The first hit I felt was in the back of my head, and then after that I just started swinging my arms, I had my metal water bottle, I’m just gonna start going at it,” Rast said. The family said the attack was part of a pattern.

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More than a year ago, Rast’s sister Tamiko spoke at a news conference with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. The mayor was pushing an initiative that could require people living on the streets to accept shelter and services or potentially face charges.

“The judiciary system is not holding people accountable, these individuals are not staying in jail long enough to feel any remorse or any consequence for their actions, so I want to see this change on a state level so that we actually have some protection,” Tamiko Rast said. Tamiko Rast said police have been responsive. She also said officers told her the man arrested Tuesday had been arrested 10 days earlier, then released.

Mayor Mahan’s Office said the mayor is in touch with the District Attorney’s Office about this case.

“There is a real human cost when we allow repeat offenders to cycle in and out of jail without meaningful intervention. Our state and county leaders need to fully implement prop 36 so repeat offenders face real consequences - for some - that's treatment. And for others, that's time behind bars,” he said. Councilmember Anthony Tordillos’s Office said he has spoken with the family and that his office remains 100% committed to working toward a safer district three for residents.