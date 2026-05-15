Family Conflict Clouds Wedding of Tyson Fury's Daughter Venezuela

A deep rift between John Fury and his son Tyson, combined with disputes over the marriage of 16-year-old Venezuela Fury, has created a tense atmosphere within the boxing family.

The upcoming nuptials of Venezuela Fury and Noah Price are expected to be a major event, yet the celebration is being clouded by a significant family dispute.

Venezuela, who is only sixteen years old, is set to wed the nineteen-year-old Price in a ceremony that should mark the happiest day of her life. However, the outspoken nature of her grandfather, John Fury, has introduced an ominous element to the proceedings. John has not been shy about his disapproval, openly questioning whether a teenager possesses the emotional and mental maturity to enter into a legal marriage.

During a televised appearance on At Home With The Furys, he expressed genuine shock that his granddaughter was even in a romantic relationship, describing her as still being a baby. His rigid stance on dating and marriage for minors has created a palpable tension that threatens to overshadow the festivities. While the grandfather remains steadfast in his opposition, the couple's parents, Tyson and Paris Fury, have taken a vastly different approach.

They have provided their full support and blessing for the union. Paris, in particular, has spoken out in defense of her daughter during an interview on This Morning. She argued that Venezuela is remarkably mature for her years, a trait she attributes to the responsibility of helping care for six younger siblings. Paris also pointed out the hypocrisy in the criticism regarding age, revealing that she herself was only seventeen when she became engaged to Tyson.

By reflecting on her own youth and the success of her marriage, Paris feels she is in no position to judge her daughter for finding love at a young age. She maintains that her daughter's happiness is the priority and that she will stand by her regardless of the family friction. The friction within the family extends far beyond the wedding arrangements, revealing a deep-seated conflict between John Fury and his son, the boxing legend Tyson.

The relationship between father and son has deteriorated to a point where John has described it as completely destroyed. Much of this animosity stems from Tyson's professional boxing career and his decision to return to the ring after a sixteen-month hiatus to face Arslanbek Makhmudov. In an interview with Playbook Boxing, John lamented the impact of the sport on their bond, claiming that boxing was the primary cause of their fallout.

He insisted that he seeks no financial gain from his son's success, asserting that he never took money from Tyson and never will. John also took the opportunity to remind the public that he was the architect of Tyson's early career, claiming that the fighter did not build his own legacy but rather relied on the foundation laid by his father.

Furthermore, John has been critical of Tyson's current standing in the sport, bluntly stating that the Gypsy King is past his peak. He believes that Tyson is surrounded by yes-men who inflate his ego and convince him he is invincible, which John views as a dangerous delusion. In response to these harsh critiques, Tyson has maintained a level of detachment, telling The Sun that he views his father's opinions as fleeting and often contradictory.

He suggested that John might be struggling with personal issues or depression, which explains the volatility of his statements. This internal turmoil is further complicated by Tommy Fury's perspective. Tommy revealed that most of the family is anxious about Tyson's continued presence in the ring, citing serious concerns for his long-term health.

While Tommy admits that Tyson still has the skill and the spirit of a fighter, the collective fear for his well-being adds another layer of complexity to the already fractured family dynamic





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