Family confirms Sylvia Collins died in the Dallas apartment explosion

Friends and elected leaders are remembering Sylvia Collins after a deadly apartment explosion and fire. A candlelight vigil is planned Friday.

Friends shared photos of Sylvia Collins, a Dallas political activist killed in Thursday’s fire at a Dallas apartment building.three victims killed after a gas line rupturedThe Dallas County Democratic Party posted a picture of Collins late Thursday, saying she was a beloved precinct chair and tireless advocate for the community.

Friends said anytime there was a march for justice or equality, or when help was needed at the polls, Collins was there. Collins had been among the residents who were unaccounted for on Thursday. Friends in Oak Cliff who described themselves as her family had been desperately searching for word about her safety. State Rep.

Jessica Gonzalez, of Oak Cliff, said on Friday that Collins was deeply loved by the community.

"I think our community is heartbroken. She was just somebody that everybody here in Dallas, especially in Democrat politics ... always helping all people. She was just a very kind woman and just made herself available to everyone," said State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, Oak Cliff.

U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson said in a statement Friday afternoon that she was mourning the loss of her friend and public servant.

"Sylvia was a steadfast supporter of our campaign and a dedicated servant to both the Dallas Democratic Party and our communities for decades. She brought passion, kindness, and unwavering commitment to everything she did, always working to uplift others and strengthen the causes she believed in. Her leadership and presence made a lasting impact on so many across Dallas," Johnson said.

"We are deeply grateful for Sylvia’s friendship, service, and tireless advocacy. She will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"everyone who lived in the building had been accounted for . Authorities said two women and a child were killed in the blaze in two different residences. Officials have not confirmed the identities of any of the victims and NBC 5 has not yet heard back from a woman who said Thursday she was searching for her sister, 38-year-old Marisol Martinez, and her 1-year-old nephew, Manuel.

Teams from the National Transportation Safety Board joined arson investigators at the scene of the fire as work began to determine the cause of the gas leak and explosion. An attorney representing the building's ownerThe Dallas County Democratic Party planned to hold a candlelight vigil Friday night for victims of the fire.

Organizers said the vigil would bring together the Oak Cliff community, elected leaders and faith leaders to remember the lives lost, comfort those still waiting for word of loved ones and stand together in prayer for Oak Cliff. The vigil begins at 7:30 p.m. at Adamson High School.





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