Barbara Matthews' family expresses shock at the lenient sentence for Jonathan Moseley, who killed the 89-year-old with his car. Safety upgrades followed the tragedy.

The grieving family of Barbara Matthews has publicly expressed their profound distress following the sentencing of television personality Jonathan Moseley, who caused the death of the 89-year-old in a Sainsbury car park collision. Barbara Matthews, a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother, was killed on Tuesday, June 10, last year, after being struck by Moseley vehicle while she was attempting to complete her weekly shopping trip.

Legal Outcome and Immediate Shock

Jonathan Moseley, the 55-year-old known for his role on BBC Two's The Big Allotment Challenge, admitted to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving during a hearing at Derby Crown Court last week. Despite the severity of the outcome, the court handed down a three-month prison sentence that was suspended for two years, alongside a two-year driving disqualification and an order to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

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Moseley told police officers that he had checked in all directions left, right, and ahead before turning right out of the junction, yet he claimed he did not see Mrs Matthews until it was too late to avoid the impact. The collision occurred in Dronfield, Derbyshire, where Mrs Matthews suffered a fatal head injury and died at the scene.

The family stated that they find it incredibly difficult to accept that the driver has not been jailed, viewing the suspended sentence as a disproportionately small consequence compared to the permanent loss of their mother and grandmother.

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Family Perspective on Judicial Disparity

Tracy Matthews, Barbara Matthews daughter who currently resides in the United States, articulated the family's confusion regarding the judicial reasoning behind the sentencing decision. She noted that while no prison term could bring her mother back, the lightness of the punishment felt unjust when measured against the irreversible loss of a life.

Tracy Matthews expressed that the sentencing guidelines appeared shocking to her, particularly given her perspective from America where she feels the local standards do not align with the gravity of causing a fatality. She argued that she believed a death should automatically trigger a certain level of serious categorization in sentencing, but she found that the current system does not operate in such a straightforward manner.

The family highlighted that Barbara Matthews left behind five children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom are deeply affected by her absence. Tracy Matthews emphasized that her mother was fiercely independent, often walking over a mile with a stick or walker to reach the supermarket even in her later years, a habit that tragically led to the fatal encounter.

Community Legacy and Personal Character

Barbara Matthews was a long-serving employee of Midland Bank before taking a career break to raise her five children, later returning to the workforce in 1975. Her dedication to community service was extensive, having established the first Brownies pack in Dronfield Woodhouse and remaining actively involved in Girl Guiding throughout her life.

Her children recalled that their mother was community-oriented and instilled a sense of volunteering in them from a young age. She was known for her busy social life, her many friends, and her constant willingness to help others in need. The family also shared that Barbara Matthews often joked she would live to be 100, a goal she genuinely looked forward to reaching to receive a royal letter of congratulations.

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Police Detective Sergeant Dan Booth from the Collision Investigation Unit described Barbara Matthews as much-loved by her family and well-known for her charitable work. He stated that her death was needless and urged the public to take extra care when driving in busy areas like supermarkets where pedestrian traffic is high.

Safety Improvements at Collision Site

In the wake of the tragedy, significant safety improvements have been implemented at the Sainsbury car park in Dronfield where the fatal accident took place. Authorities installed beacons on the crossings to enhance visibility, added a speed bump on the entry road to slow approaching vehicles, and painted slow markings directly onto the car park surface.

Tracy Matthews visited the site after the court hearing and welcomed these physical changes to the infrastructure. She voiced concern that these safety measures were not in place before the incident and questioned whether other supermarket car parks should be making similar changes to prevent further tragedies.

During her visit, Tracy Matthews intended to leave flowers at the crossing where her mother died, but instead chose to leave a mince pie. This choice reflected her mother love for desserts and served as a personalized memorial. The family remains grateful for the life they shared with Barbara Matthews, who they believe would have had another 11 years left had her predictions about longevity come true.