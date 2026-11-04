Family Condemns Menorca Beach Safety Failures After Teresa Ford Drowning

Andy Ford demands answers after his mother Teresa Ford died saving her granddaughter at Cavalleria Beach, citing missing lifeguards and rip current warnings.

Andy Ford has publicly condemned the absence of beach safety measures in Menorca following the tragic death of his mother, Teresa Ford, a 69-year-old British grandmother who drowned while attempting to rescue her 10-year-old granddaughter from strong currents.

The incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon at Cavalleria Beach, located on the northern coast of the Balearic Island. Teresa Ford lost her life after wading into the sea to save her granddaughter, whose inflatable boat had overturned in the rough waters. Her husband, John, was also injured after being struck against rocks while trying to assist his family, but he survived the ordeal.

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Council Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

Mr. Ford, who was not present at the scene when the tragedy unfolded, has issued an open letter to the mayor of Es Mercadal, Joan Palliser, expressing his profound grief and anger over the lack of protective infrastructure. He asserts that his mother's death was preventable and demands an explanation from local authorities regarding why no safety personnel were on duty at the time of the incident.

The letter highlights a critical lapse in safety protocols, noting that local lifeguard services had officially closed for the autumn and winter months just days prior to the accident. Consequently, no professional rescuers were available to monitor the beach or assist swimmers in distress. Mr. Ford questions whether the local municipality was aware of the specific dangers posed by the area's rip currents and whether they considered the risk of visitors swimming in late October.

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Tragic Sequence of Events on Shores

The family describes a terrifying sequence of events where the water depth changed rapidly. Teresa Ford, her husband John, and their daughter-in-law and granddaughter were initially in an area where she could stand comfortably. However, within moments, the current intensified, and Mrs. Ford could no longer touch the seabed. Recognizing the signs of a rip current, she immediately instructed the group to return to shore, but it was too late to escape safely.

John Ford managed to push his wife and daughter toward the rocks before the strong current swept him away. From the safety of the shore, Teresa Ford, despite suffering from an injured shoulder and having a hip replacement, entered the water to help her family. She was not a strong swimmer, yet she attempted the rescue. Her daughter-in-law successfully guided the granddaughter to the rocks, but they could only watch as the current carried Mrs. Ford away toward the rocks further along the beach.

Heroic Rescue by Unknown Stranger

The tragedy might have claimed more lives had it not been for an unidentified Good Samaritan. A passerby who happened to be near the dunes found a rope and waded out to help the stranded family members. He refused to leave until he had rescued both Mrs. Ford's daughter-in-law and the 10-year-old granddaughter, who had been handed over to him by her mother.

Mr. Ford expressed deep gratitude for this unnamed hero but noted that the family does not know his identity or how to locate him to express their thanks personally. The survivor described the confusion and horror experienced by the family members who survived. John Ford, after being able to stand, believed his wife and daughter had died and was devastated to find only his mother lying on the shore. They had been married for 45 years, making the loss even more poignant for him.

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Official Response and Ongoing Investigation

Mayor Joan Palliser acknowledged the horror of the event, expressing condolences to the family. He noted that the beach is exposed to northern winds, and strong winds were blowing on the day of the incident, creating dangerous currents. He suggested that tourists unfamiliar with the area might not have been aware of these specific local hazards. However, Mr. Ford argues that there were no signs warning of rip currents, leaving visitors unaware of the dangers.

The family is now grappling with immense guilt, particularly from the 10-year-old granddaughter, who blames herself for her grandmother's death. Mr. Ford shared that every surviving family member must live with the fact that they survived while his mother did not. They were preparing to celebrate Mrs. Ford's 70th birthday in December, a milestone that will now go unmarked.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Mr. Ford stated that he has not yet received a response from local authorities regarding his open letter. The Civil Guard police force is leading an ongoing investigation into the incident and has indicated that a report will be presented to a local court. It remains unclear whether the British family has returned to the UK or is still in Menorca. Cavalleria Beach, a large undeveloped sandy area, is known for its crystal-clear waters but also for its powerful and unpredictable currents, especially during the autumn months.