Firefighters in Silver Spring Township said a family lost their pet following an early morning house fire Tuesday.Officials said the fire broke out around 3:27

Firefighters in Silver Spring Township said a family lost their pet following an early morning house fire Tuesday. Firefighters said they found flames towards the back of the house, and continued to work for several hours until just after 6 a.m. when the blaze could be fully extinguished.

Officials said no other injuries were reported in the fire. A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty Monday to federal money laundering charges stemming from a scheme that swindled around $390,000 from a municipality. A woman and her children were held hostage, and her boyfriend was shot and killed during a deadly incident in Lancaster County last month.

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A traffic collision involving the City of Harrisburg Fire Chief occurred around 4:36 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Evergreen Street on Monday. EMA Dauphin County man was sentenced to seven and a half to 17 years in state prison after pleading guilty to raping and sexually abusing a pre-teen girl in a houFirefighters in Silver Spring Township said a family lost their pet following an early morning house fire Tuesday. Officials said the fire broke out around 3:27