Family calls for justice in dog attack, killing of man on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Barry Henderson, 37, was fatally stabbed and beaten by a group of men in Hollywood earlier this month after he was bit by a dog in what his family called an 'unprovoked' attack on May 20.

The family of a Hollywood man is seeking answers after Barry Henderson, 37, was attacked by a dog, beaten and then stabbed to death in a wild group attack on the Walk of Fame last week.

His family said the brutal assault was unprovoked. Los Angeles police have arrested three men in connection with the attack, but one suspect remains outstanding. The family of a Hollywood man is demanding justice after their loved one was attacked by a dog, beaten and then stabbed to death in a wild group attack on the Walk of Fame last week.

Barry Henderson, 37, was attacked by a dog while waiting for a bus near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Las Palmas Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on May 20th, according to several of his relatives and a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.and posted online by community activist Najee Ali shows Henderson running across Hollywood Boulevard, while the dog bites at his ankles. A group of men gives chase, according to the video, and one can be seen holding a weapon.

The group then surrounds the victim on the other side of the street and can be seen punching and kicking him. LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman, a department spokeswoman, said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later. Police arrested three suspects that day: Fuller Bruce Lamont Jr., Hernandez Ifaul and Garcia Robert Anthony, Eisenman said. Anthony allegedly beat the victim and stuck him repeatedly with a “small bat,” Eisenman said.

The dog’s owner, Patrick Randall Perry, was arrested on May 28, according to Eisenman, who said detectives believe Perry stabbed the victim. A man by the same name was arrested in the same area in 2024 for getting into a fight outside a Church of Scientology building on the Walk of Fame,Police said Perry is 55 years old. The man described in the 2024 news story was 52 at the time.

All four men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in lieu of $2 million, Eisenman said. It was not immediately clear if a case had been presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. A Hollywood resident, Henderson was waiting for a bus when the deadly melee began, according to his loved ones.

“My cousin was not the aggressor, my cousin was just here. He was running away. He was down on the ground,” his cousin, Demeya Brewer, said during a vigil held in Hollywood on Friday afternoon, and later published on Facebook. At least one local activist said he had expressed concern about Perry and his dog before.

William Gude, better known online under the handle “Film The Police L.A. ,” claimed Perry’s dog had bitten him in the past.of a man he identified as Perry threatening him with a collapsible baton in 2024. The man in the video can be seen holding a dog on a leash that looks similar to the one captured in the surveillance footage of Henderson’s killing. Police officials wrote back to Gude in 2024 that an investigation had been opened.

It was not immediately clear what happened to that investigation. Criminal court records do not show any recent charges against Perry. Ali said Henderson had recently started taking classes again and was hoping to find a new career. Relatives described him as a happy-go-lucky man who “brought a smile” everywhere he went, according to a video of the vigil.

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times. Rebuilding L.A. : Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

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