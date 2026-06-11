Family Battles Corporate Developer Over Property Rights in San Marcos

The Santos family is fighting a legal battle against Urban Villages San Marcos to protect their land and access easements amid the city's North City redevelopment project.

The struggle for land ownership and property rights has reached a boiling point in San Marcos , where Gloria Santos and her daughter Liz Santos find themselves locked in a high-stakes legal battle.

For over three decades, the Santos family has owned two residential properties located at 134 and 140 East Barham Drive. What began as a hopeful anticipation of local growth has devolved into a desperate fight for survival. Liz Santos once went as far as lying down in an easement adjacent to her home, physically attempting to block a bulldozer from encroaching on her property.

This dramatic act served as a last-resort effort to protect a family legacy that dates back to 1980, when her father first purchased the homes in an area that was then a quiet neighborhood of single-family residences. Today, the landscape has shifted drastically, with the Santos properties now surrounded by empty gravel lots owned by Urban Villages San Marcos, the developer behind the massive North City project.

The core of the dispute centers on a long-standing easement that has provided access to the land since 1959. As Urban Villages San Marcos expanded its footprint, acquiring surrounding parcels and demolishing existing structures to make way for the North City development, the Santos family remained one of the few holdouts who refused to sell.

While the city of San Marcos did utilize eminent domain to acquire a portion of their land for road widening to support the redevelopment, the family believed they could rebuild on their remaining site. However, the situation soured in 2023 when the developers launched a quiet title action, a lawsuit seeking full ownership of the access easement.

The developers argue that the easement provides no beneficial value to the Santos family and instead creates a significant hindrance to the development and financing of the surrounding Urban Villages parcels. They claim that the family has not utilized the easement for travel in over twenty years, asserting that the residents now have direct access to Barham Drive, making the legal right-of-way obsolete.

From the perspective of Liz and Gloria Santos, this legal maneuver is not a simple property dispute but rather a coordinated effort between the developer and the city to force them out of their ancestral home. They describe the situation as the weaponization of city resources to effectively steal property rights from long-term residents. The family contends that the developers have already begun construction that encroaches on their easement without permission and have installed fencing that blocks their access.

The Santos family maintains that the easement is still in use and essential, regardless of the developers' claims. They view the lawsuit as a form of legal warfare intended to break their resolve after they refused to sell their properties to the corporate entity. Legal experts have weighed in on the complexity of the case. Matthew Lab, a lecturer at San Diego State University specializing in property law, described the developer's lawsuit as befuddling.

According to Lab, proving that a property owner has abandoned an easement is typically an uphill battle in court, suggesting that the developers may face significant challenges in their attempt to extinguish the family's rights. This conflict is set against the backdrop of a city-wide vision adopted in 2009, which aims to transform downtown San Marcos into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly urban center.

While the city pursues this modernized aesthetic, the Santos family remains determined to ensure that future generations can still call this land their own, refusing to be erased by the march of urban redevelopment





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San Marcos Property Rights Urban Development Easement Dispute North City

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