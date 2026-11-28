Explore how family-controlled investment trusts like Brunner and Caledonia offer conservative, long-term strategies for preserving wealth across generations.

The Brunner family's investment trust is celebrating its centenary on New Year's Day, marking 100 years since its formation from the industrial wealth generated by the chemical company Brunner Mond.

Owned by the National Trust since 1969, Greys Court in Oxfordshire serves as a historical anchor for this financial legacy, having been purchased by Sir Felix Brunner and Lady Brunner in 1937.

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The Brunner Centenary Milestone

The £685 million trust is now managed by Allianz Global Investors, yet the Brunner family retains approximately a quarter of the shares and maintains a presence on the board to ensure their financial legacy is carefully preserved.

This structure ensures that the wealth originally built in the late 1800s continues to be stewarded with the same long-term perspective that defined the industrialists who created it.

Diversified Family-Run Investment Strategies

Other prominent examples of family-backed investment trusts include Caledonia Investments, where the Cayzer family holds the largest stake, and RIT Capital Partners, controlled by the Rothschild family.

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Additional trusts with significant family ownership include Hansa, Literacy Capital, and Majedie, with the Salomons, Pindars, and Barlows families holding major positions respectively.

These entities are bonded by a shared emphasis on the long term and a desire to not only grow shareholders' wealth but preserve it for future generations.

Performance Metrics and Portfolio Diversification

Caledonia Investments, Hansa, Majedie, and RIT Capital Partners are the most diversified among these family trusts, investing in listed equities, unquoted investments, and absolute return funds.

Over the past year, these four trusts have generated positive returns ranging from 5.2 per cent for Caledonia to 36 per cent for Majedie.

RIT Capital Partners recorded a 9.6 per cent one-year return, primarily driven by the uplift from the listing of its private holding, Space Exploration Technologies, in June.

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With 37 per cent of its portfolio invested in unquoted shares, RIT illustrates how these trusts leverage private market opportunities to enhance overall portfolio performance.

Long-Term Dividend Growth and Stability

In the long term, both Caledonia and Hansa have delivered ten-year returns exceeding 100 per cent, demonstrating the efficacy of their conservative management styles.

Both Caledonia and RIT Capital Partners have provided shareholders with annual dividend growth for 59 years and 13 years respectively.

Brunner, which is 100 per cent invested in listed shares, has delivered a 17.6 per cent total return over the past year and boasts 54 years of continuous dividend growth.

Unlike most global peers, Brunner holds 27 per cent of its assets in UK stocks and remains tech-light, offering a distinct 'all weather' global equity portfolio managed by Allianz.

While Literacy Capital has recorded losses of 21.6 per cent over the past year due to its focus on unquoted investments, the broader group of family trusts offers a stable alternative for investors seeking to avoid recent market volatility.