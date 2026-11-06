Family asks for help finding woman last seen at Doug Jones event

Birmingham Police said 55-year-old Morgan Barton has not been seen since Tuesday night.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The family of Morgan Barton is asking for the public’s help finding her after she was last seen Tuesday night in Birmingham at the Doug Jones watch party for his gubernatorial campaign.

Birmingham police said Barton has not talked to family members since Tuesday night. Her family said no one has heard from her in more than 48 hours. Last seen at watch party Birmingham police and Barton’s family confirmed she was last seen at Jones’ watch party at the Sheraton near 22nd and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Barton’s daughter said the 55-year-old’s location is turned off on her phone and the family cannot find her car.

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Dog found at home Family members said they went to Barton’s home Wednesday and found her dog there unattended with no food. Barton’s daughter, Josie, has been working with police. She also reached out to Jones’ team about the incident. Family says disappearance is out of character Barton’s sister-in-law, Tracy Barton, said the situation is unusual for her.

“It’s unusual for her to be like this and her location on her phone, she would never turn that off for her kids. Never! ” Tracy Barton said. Josie Barton said she can’t wait to see her mother again.

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“The whole village - we are all looking for you. We are not giving up, we just started, we are not stopping, I love you to death. I can’t wait to get you in my arms again,” Josie Barton said. How to help Birmingham police said Barton is 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a lavender shirt and a dark purple skirt. Anyone who has seen her or has any information they think could help them find her should call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-328-9311. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here .