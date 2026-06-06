Family and students honor beloved East Bay teacher killed in a mass shooting in downtown Oakland

Latetia Bobo, a 33-year-old 8th-grade teacher, was honored by family and students during Friday's graduation ceremony at Caliber Beta Academy.

An East Bay community came together Friday night to celebrate an 8th-grade graduation that was both a milestone and a moment of the legacy left by a beloved teacher killed in a mass shooting.

Latetia Bobo, a 33-year-old 8th-grade teacher, was honored by family and students during Friday's graduation ceremony at Caliber Beta Academy. Two performing arts students were awarded scholarships from a non-profit Bobo co-founded, while classmates wore custom graduation gear in her honor. An East Bay community came together Friday night to celebrate an 8th-grade graduation that was both a joyous and poignant moment in their lives.

Students at Caliber Beta Academy in San Pablo walked across the stage to receive their diplomas without their beloved English Language Arts teacher, Latetia Bobo, who was tragically killed in a mass shooting three months ago. According to authorities, two men exchanged gunfire, and Bobo was struck when one of the men fell while bullets from his rifle sprayed the crowd.

Three months later, her family is turning their profound grief into a determination to carry on the immense passion she had for helping others.

"She was excited about everything. She was extremely, extremely passionate," her sister, Lavonia Bobo, said.

"She would give her all in everything. "At the graduation ceremony, Bobo’s belief in the power of education lived on through her students. Classmates demonstrated their love for their late teacher through the graduation caps and stoles they wore. On the day before graduation, students were also gifted bracelets bearing the words that Bobo lived by: "Be stubbornly determined to do good and do it for Ms. Bobo.

" During the ceremony, two students studying performing arts were awarded scholarships from a non-profit organization that Bobo co-founded. Bobo's brother-in-law, Keith Norman, shared a powerful message directed at the graduating class as they move on to high school.

"Whatever this experience has been, whatever impact this made... use all that impact to drive you towards being different, being positive, making change in this world," Norman said. Beyond her dedication to the classroom, Bobo's family remembers her as a multi-talented force of nature. She was a gifted musician, a television scriptwriter, and an avid world traveler who lived her 33 years with adventurous courage and conviction.

"While tragedy may happen, there can also be beauty from it," said Bobo's sister, LaShontae Norman. "Focus on the things that bring strength. "Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.

Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.





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