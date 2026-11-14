Family and dog escape Riverhead house fire, cat found dead

The two adults and an infant who were inside the home when flames broke out were transported to area hospitals for evaluation, fire officials say.

The two adults and an infant who were inside the home when flames broke out were transported to area hospitals for evaluation, fire officials say.

Town of Babylon proposes 5.8% tax hike; Supervisor takes pay cut amid resident backlash The Riverhead Fire Department responded to the report of a blaze at a residential structure around 2 p.m. at the corner of Sweezy Avenue and Lincoln Street in Polish Town. Once on scene, crews were met with heavy smoke and active fire conditions on the second floor of the house.

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Approximately 50 firefighters, from a total of six local East End volunteer departments, responded to the scene and provided standby coverage at Riverhead’s headquarters, fire officials say. First responders worked to extinguish the flames and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes, before placing it under control at 2:54 p.m. The two adults and an infant who were inside at the time were transported to area hospitals for evaluation, according to the Riverhead Fire Department.01:59Valley Stream man convicted of sexual exploitation, child porn charges