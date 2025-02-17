Family and Activists Demand Release of Seattle Man Detained at Guantanamo Bay

Jose Medina Andrade, a Seattle resident, was transferred to Guantanamo Bay, sparking outrage and calls for his release from his family and community activists. They argue that Andrade was wrongfully detained and labeled a high-threat migrant despite fleeing a dangerous gang in Venezuela.

A news conference was held in front of the United States Courthouse in Downtown Seattle on Sunday, a place significant as it was the last time Jose Medina Andrade's family saw him. His wife, sister, and community activists gathered, their voices united in a chant of 'Free Jose from Guantanamo Bay !' Jessica Rojas from the International Migrants Alliance (IMA) passionately stated, 'His treatment by ICE and the U.S. Government has been horrible and unjust.

' Behind them, a banner displayed Andrade's photo, serving as a poignant reminder of their cause. IMA representatives explained that Andrade first arrived in the United States in 2023, seeking asylum. However, he was detained for six months and subsequently deported back to Venezuela, despite fleeing for his life. Determined to reunite with his family, he crossed the border again, only to be detained for another nine months this time. During this period, he was assigned a court hearing without his knowledge, leading to his absence and eventual violation of parole.Fast-forward to November 2024, Andrade was apprehended while shopping with a friend, once again due to the missed court hearing. On February 7, 2025, the family received a call from a detained individual in Texas who informed them of Andrade's transfer to Guantanamo Bay. Despite their tireless efforts, IMA representatives were unable to contact ICE. Five days later, the New York Times revealed the names of 53 migrants sent to Guantanamo Bay, and Andrade's name was among them. The Trump Administration has classified these individuals as high-threat migrants or violent gang members, a claim vehemently refuted by Andrade's family. They maintain that he was fleeing the very gang he is now accused of belonging to. His wife and sister, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke through an interpreter, expressing their love and longing for him. Their sister recounted a fragment of one of their final conversations: 'God said animals have to be in cages sometimes, but humans aren't meant to be in cages, you are not an animal,' his sister shared. 'What else am I supposed to do if I want to be with my family?' Jose responded. The family, joined by community activists, vowed to continue their fight until Jose is reunited with his loved ones. Despite reaching out to ICE, FOX 13 had not received a response as of Sunday evening





