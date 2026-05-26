Family Alleges Police Negligence Led to Murder of Indian Newlywed in UK

The family of Harshita Brella claims she would still be alive if Northamptonshire Police had not wrongly advised her against returning to India during a domestic abuse investigation.

The tragic death of Harshita Brella , a twenty-four-year-old India n national, has sparked a wave of outrage and allegations of systemic failure within the Northamptonshire Police .

The young woman, who had moved to the United Kingdom in April 2024 following her marriage in India, was found murdered in a shocking discovery that has left her family devastated. Her body was recovered from the boot of a vehicle in Ilford, east London, several days after she is believed to have been strangled in Corby on November 10, 2024.

The primary suspect in this heinous crime is her husband, Pankaj Lamba, a twenty-three-year-old part-time security guard who was in the country on a student visa studying management. Lamba has been charged with murder but is currently believed to be hiding in India, having fled the country shortly after the crime. The family is now fighting for justice, claiming that the police played a role in the outcome by providing misleading information.

The core of the family's anguish lies in the belief that Harshita's death was preventable. Her sister, Sonia Dabas, and father, Satbir Singh Brella, have revealed that the family had desperately urged Harshita to return home to India where she could have been safe.

However, they claim that Northamptonshire Police officers explicitly advised the young woman that she was unable to leave the United Kingdom because there was an active investigation into the domestic abuse she had reported. This instruction effectively trapped her in a dangerous environment during a time of extreme vulnerability. The family expresses profound bitterness that while Harshita was told she could not leave, her killer, Pankaj Lamba, was able to flee the country without any interference from the authorities.

The sequence of events leading up to the murder reveals a series of missed opportunities. Harshita had first contacted the police on August 29, 2024, reporting that she had been attacked by her husband. While Lamba was arrested on September 3 and subsequently released on bail with conditions not to contact his wife, the protections put in place proved insufficient. Harshita was placed in a women's refuge, but her father describes her as being completely broken during this period.

The family contends that the advice given to her was not only incorrect but fatal. They believe that the innocence and trust Harshita placed in the British legal system were exploited, leading to her demise. In the wake of these revelations, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, known as the IOPC, has stepped in to investigate the handling of the case.

The police force referred itself to the watchdog, and the resulting inquiry has led to misconduct proceedings against four separate officers. Two detective constables are facing allegations of gross misconduct regarding the investigation of the domestic abuse claims.

Additionally, a sergeant and a chief inspector are being held accountable for their supervision and review of the case. The IOPC has stated that these officers may have breached professional standards of behavior, raising serious questions about how domestic violence victims are protected in the region. The grieving family has since traveled from India to England, meeting with Members of Parliament and police officials to demand justice and transparency.

They feel let down by a system they previously regarded as one of the best in the world. For them, the tragedy is compounded by the fact that a simple change in police guidance could have saved Harshita's life. As the manhunt for Pankaj Lamba continues in India, the case serves as a grim reminder of the critical importance of accurate police advice and the devastating consequences of professional negligence in domestic abuse cases





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