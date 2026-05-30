Family Allegedly Dines and Dashes at Devon Fish Restaurant, Involving Children

A family of four allegedly left a family-run fish restaurant in Paignton, Devon, without paying a £45 bill after consuming cod dinners and children's meals. The incident, captured on CCTV, involved the parents attempting to shield their children's faces from cameras. The restaurant manager expressed disappointment over setting a poor example for the children and highlighted the financial and emotional impact on small hospitality businesses.

A family of four allegedly committed a dine and dash at The London Fryer fish restaurant in Paignton, Devon, after consuming £45 worth of food.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, May 24. The couple, described as a heavy-set man with tattoos on his arms and legs and a woman wearing a yellow dress, entered the establishment with their two children, who appeared to be between 10 and 13 years old. They ordered two cod dinners and two children's meals. According to Katy Abbott, the manager, the family initially seemed to be enjoying a normal meal out on a warm, sunny day.

The waitress served them and believed everything was ordinary. However, while the waitress was attending to another table, the woman left the restaurant with the young girl. At that moment, staff thought the man and the young boy were still inside and that the man would settle the bill. But during a brief period when staff were occupied, the man also exited with the boy, leaving without paying.

CCTV footage captured the entire sequence. The young son nearly drew attention to them as he tripped over a step while leaving with his father, who put on sunglasses while passing a video camera. Once outside, the mother attempted to hide her face from an external CCTV camera and gestured for her daughter to do the same, but it was too late; their actions were already recorded.

Despite these attempts to avoid identification, the family managed to walk away without paying. When staff realized the bill had not been settled, the manager immediately went outside to search for them, but they were already gone. Initially, the owners considered the possibility of an honest mistake and posted an appeal on social media, urging the customers to come forward and pay. After receiving no response, they shared images of the family to warn other restaurants about these so-called dine-and-dashers.

Manager Katy Abbott expressed profound disappointment, particularly regarding the example being set for the children involved. She stated, 'Perhaps most disappointing of all is the example it sets for young children. You simply would not expect a family to leave without paying, let alone involve children in the situation.

' She emphasized that as a family-run business, they deeply care about their customers and place great trust in the local community. The incident has impacted the staff emotionally and financially. Hospitality businesses are already facing incredibly difficult times, and for small independent family businesses, the pressures can be even greater. Balancing rising costs, supporting staff, paying bills, and keeping prices affordable is an ongoing challenge.

This event has prompted the restaurant to reconsider certain procedures, especially during busy periods, and they have introduced additional measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Abbott noted that after giving the family ample opportunity to resolve the matter, they may now have no choice but to report it further





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