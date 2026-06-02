Families sue Camden Council over refusal to investigate nursery paedophile scandal

Three families launch legal action against Camden Council after it declined to investigate whether Bright Horizons nursery failed to protect children from paedophile Vincent Chan, who abused kids over seven years.

Families who entrusted their children to a nursery where a paedophile operated in plain sight for seven years have condemned the local council for refusing to launch an investigation into the scandal.

Vincent Chan, described as every parent's worst nightmare, abused children while working at a Bright Horizons nursery in North London. The 45-year-old was jailed for 18 years in February after admitting 56 sexual offences, including molesting children, sexually assaulting a woman, and taking upskirt videos of girls during his previous job at a primary school.

Now three affected families have initiated legal action against Camden Council over its refusal to examine whether the nursery group's health and safety systems failed to protect children. In a letter placing the council on legal notice for a potential judicial review, the parents stated: We as the parents of victims, young children who are among the most vulnerable people in society, should not have to beg for an investigation like this to be carried out.

The families argue that safeguarding systems failed to protect children at the nursery, allowing the abuse to occur. Multiple concerns about the nursery's operations were raised, including staff shortages, parental complaints about Chan's behaviour, and his extensive use of electronic devices. The council has said it is currently conflicted due to an ongoing statutory review. The families added in a joint statement: Our children were supposed to be safe at nursery.

Instead, a predator was able to operate in plain sight for seven years. We feel there were serious safeguarding failures at Bright Horizons, and those failures should be investigated by the enforcing body, Camden Council. This is not only about our families. Every parent who leaves a child at nursery needs to know that, if something goes catastrophically wrong, there is a public authority willing and able to examine whether the nursery operator failed in its duties.

Police discovered Chan's collection of 26,000 indecent images online, including videos of children being raped. He also filmed himself sexually assaulting several young girls aged three and four. Chan was caught when a colleague at the £2,000-per-month nursery on Finchley Road raised concerns about his behaviour.

Earlier this year, Chan, from Stanhope Avenue in Finchley, pleaded guilty to charges including five counts of sexual assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault by touching, 11 counts of voyeurism, and 23 counts of taking indecent images of children. One image was named jailbait, the court heard.

He also admitted six counts of outraging public decency, also known as upskirting, one sexual assault on a female by touching a woman's breasts while she slept, and six counts of making indecent images. The offending spans approximately 15 years and involves at least 20 female victims, though police believe there may be more unidentified victims.

A Camden Council spokesperson said: Parents, carers, and children are at the heart of everything we do as this Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review progresses. The fact we are participating in this ongoing statutory review and the matters under consideration mean we are currently conflicted and cannot begin any investigation into Bright Horizons nursery concerning possible health and safety breaches.

We appreciate this is frustrating and upsetting for parents and carers, but we will revisit the conflict issue once the review completes. We also consider this an exceptional case that meets criteria for referral to the Health and Safety Executive as the national regulator, which we did at the earliest opportunity. A Bright Horizons spokesperson added: First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the children and families affected by Vincent Chan's horrific crimes.

What happened was a profound betrayal of trust by Chan, and we recognise the deep and lasting impact this continues to have. We are working with Camden Council and other relevant authorities to support the ongoing CSPR. It would not be appropriate for us to comment on any proposed judicial review at this time





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