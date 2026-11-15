Families show out for Aztec Football Senior Night after FAA ground stop fueled brief uncertainty

A nationwide FAA ground stop briefly raised concerns for San Diego State football families ahead of the Aztecs’ final home game against Utah State.

A nationwide FAA groundstop disrupted travel plans across the country, putting several sporting events in question and leaving some San Diego State football families wondering whether they would make it to Saturday’s final home game against Utah State.

But for the family of Aztecs linebacker Tano Letuli, the travel uncertainty did not stop them from celebrating a milestone moment at Snapdragon Stadium. The final home game of the season featured Military Appreciation Night, dozens of recruits watching alongside their families, and 27 Aztec players being honored for Senior Night. Each senior had the opportunity to receive leis and flowers from loved ones as they celebrated their time with the program.

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However, the nationwide ground stop briefly put those plans in jeopardy, leaving some fans and families uncertain about whether they would be able to attend. For Tano Letuli’s family, missing the celebration would have meant missing a moment they had spent weeks preparing for.

“We would have had to figure out how to steal tailgate, our last tailgate and party with all the family and friends because they already devoted so much energy into making signs and making leis,” said Tanya Letuli, Tano’s mother. Fortunately, many made it to San Diego just ahead of the ground stop going into effect.

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“Luckily everybody made it literally hours before it got grounded. So luckily everybody is here today and was able to celebrate with us,” Tanya said. For Tano’s brother, Tui Letuli, being there made the occasion even more meaningful. Traveling from far away, he said it was special to see his brother recognized as a leader on and off the field.

“I came from so far away. Like, I haven't been here for so long, and just to see him walk in the front and just be that leader figure for everyone because he's already that leader for me. So it's just so cool to see,” Tui said. And the support surrounding Tano goes well beyond his immediate family.

Tanya said their extended support system includes roughly 90 season ticket holders, creating a large community of family and friends who regularly show up for the linebacker.

“We are beyond blessed. We have a village of 90 season ticket holders,” she said. His father, Toloai Letuli, said seeing so many people wearing the family name and showing up to support his son is an emotional experience.

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“Just seeing the support of other people rocking the last name on their back, it's overwhelming,” he said. Despite the uncertainty surrounding travel and the nationwide disruption, the Letuli family was able to come together for one more special night at Snapdragon Stadium. For Tano and his loved ones, Senior Night was about more than football. It was a celebration of family, community and the people who have supported him throughout his journey as an Aztec.

“Honored to be in this position to share with everybody, to have this village and to just be here,” Toloai said.