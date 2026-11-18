Some families in Tacoma are furious after learning an image of a swastika was put on display inside a middle school, an incident confirmed by a district spokesperson.

Some families in Tacoma are furious after learning an image of a swastika was put on display inside a middle school, an incident confirmed by a district spokesperson.

Some are questioning how the symbol of hate was allowed to go up at Stewart Middle School in the first place, as the school district addresses the incident and promises it is taking steps to get to the bottom of it. It’s unclear how long the image was on display for staff and students to see and when the principal and central office first learned about it.

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The American Jewish Committee said it might be time for the district to reevaluate its learning resources, and the organization also has unanswered questions about what exactly happened and why.

“I think students who are aware of the swastika — predominantly, that’s where the Nazis aimed their crimes — it definitely would make Jewish students feel unwelcome and fearful,” AJC Regional Director Regina Sassoon Friedland said. “A concern about a student assignment was brought to our attention. The assignment, which was on display, contained the image of a swastika. The project was to make a visual connection to the word ‘ruthless.

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’ One student chose to use a swastika as a symbol of that word,” a Tacoma Public Schools spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement to KOMO News.

“While the project context was discussed in class, the project should not have been displayed, and it has since been removed. The swastika is a symbol of hate that causes harm and creates an unsafe environment for students. We’ve worked with the school team to investigate the situation and understand the harm that may have been caused. Maintaining a welcoming and safe environment for all students is a priority for Tacoma Public Schools.

” District Board Policy 3207 details rules against harassment, intimidation, and bullying. KOMO has asked whether what happened violates that policy or the district’s anti-discrimination policies. The station also asked about teachers’ guidelines for how hate symbols and sensitive historical topics are introduced and displayed.

KOMO News is also working to find out whether a teacher posted the image, what that person’s employment status is while the district reviews what happened, and whether the person will face disciplinary action or retraining.

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“There’s a lot of questions still in place, and I think at the most basic level we should come to the consensus that it’s not appropriate to display a swastika on its own with no context,” Friedland said. “The project in and of itself sounds like it could be a good teaching tool to actually explain what happened and give some perspective.

I hope they take steps to realize why this isn’t OK and never done again, and I think they should apologize to families. ”The teen accused of shooting and killing his parents and three siblings in Fall City entered a plea of not guilty after his case was moved to adult court. King County has bought 475 acres of forestland in the Snoqualmie Valley for $6.75 million, officials said. It's the county's largest land purchase in 20 years.

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