Families of Nottingham stabbing victims demand urgent meeting with Sir Keir Starmer

The families of the three people killed in a stabbing rampage in Nottingham in 2023 have demanded an urgent meeting with Sir Keir Starmer to discuss plans to change the law and see the killer tried for murder. The parents of 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and the sons of caretaker Ian Coates, are also demanding that public servants, medics and police be properly held to account for their actions in the lead-up to the tragedy.

Families of the Nottingham stabbing victims have demanded an urgent meeting with Sir Keir Starmer over plans to change the law and see the killer tried for murder.

The parents of 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and the sons of caretaker Ian Coates, also want public servants, medics and police to be properly held to account after mentally ill Valdo Calocane stabbed the trio to death during a rampage in 2023. Calocane is currently serving an indeterminate hospital order after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility over the atrocity, carried out three years ago this weekend.

But the families remain angry the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) did not push for a murder conviction, which would have raised the prospect of evidence of institutional failings being raised in open court. An inquiry into what happened concluded last week, uncovering a litany of what the families described as 'missed opportunities' to prevent the attacks. They are bullish about what they want to come from the three-and-a-half-month probe.

At a press conference in central London today, Barnaby's mother Emma Webber told reporters that there is an undoubted miscarriage of justice that must now be addressed - Valdo Calocane got away with murder. No murder conviction, no trial, no proper punishment that reflects what he did.

Grieving family members of the Nottingham stabbing victims, including Emma Webber, James Coates, Darren Coates, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, and Dr Sinead O'Malley-Kumar, are demanding an urgent meeting with Sir Keir Starmer to discuss the evidence heard during the inquiry and the perceived failure for professionals to be held accountable for their actions. They want to look at existing legislation and regulations to do with mental health and see the killer tried for murder.

The inquiry heard Calocane had been sectioned four times in the three years before he struck on June 13 2023, but he was repeatedly released back into the community despite concerns about his deteriorating behaviour. A consultant psychiatrist even warned he could end up killing someone when he was first sectioned in 2020. Emma and David Webber said Calocane got away with murder, and Dr Sanjoy Kumar said their daughter's killer should have received a mandatory life sentence.

The families will not stop until the medics and others who dealt with Calocane have been suitably punished. He had a history of violence and reportedly assaulted two colleagues at the factory where they worked just weeks before he struck. Yet Leicestershire Police called to the scene did not realise Calocane already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest by Nottinghamshire Police for allegedly assaulting an emergency worker.

Calocane repeatedly misled medical professionals in Nottingham, refusing to take a certain type of medication because of his supposed fear of needles - despite getting Covid jabs. He was discharged from his specialised mental health team to his GP around nine months before he struck, after failing to engage with them. And it was revealed the mental health team previously flagged concerns about sectioning Calocane, who is originally from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, in case it was seen as racist.

Mrs Webber added that every single agency failed, every single one, without exception. Mental health services failed to treat and manage, police repeatedly failed to act, agencies didn't talk, individuals chose to look the other way, warnings were ignored. People chose not to care or be curious, and the fear of stigma and bias was placed above safety and duty, and when it went wrong, too many closed ranks instead of owning their mistakes.

The families are demanding that the Government, including the Prime Minister, the Attorney General, the new Health Secretary, and the Home Secretary, take immediate action to address the failures that led to the tragedy. They want to see changes to the law and the way that mentally ill individuals are treated and managed. The inquiry's findings have raised serious questions about the handling of the case and the role of various agencies in the lead-up to the tragedy.

The families are determined to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that steps are taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future





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