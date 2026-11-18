Law enforcement officials and families affected by missing person cases gathered at the Northeast Ohio AMBER Alert Conference to discuss how alerts and technology can help bring people home.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio - Law enforcement officials and families affected by missing person cases gathered at the Northeast Ohio AMBER Alert Conference to discuss how alerts and technology can help bring people home.

Hundreds of people working in criminal justice attended the conference to learn about best practices for issuing alerts, including AMBER Alerts, which are generally used when a child is believed to have been abducted. Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy said alerts can reach about 1.2 million people within 20 minutes. He emphasized the importance of moving quickly in missing and abducted child cases.

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Among those at the conference were Tara Petito and Nichole Schmidt, the stepmother and mother of Gabby Petito. The 22-year-old went missing in 2021 while on a road trip out West with her fiancé. Her body was found in Wyoming; she had been strangled by her fiancé. Gabby Petito did not receive an AMBER Alert.

Her stepmother urged people to pay attention when they see one.

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“Read it. Pay attention to it,” Tara Petito said. Petito said it took her family several days to report her daughter missing.

“It took us like three or four days to get Gabby reported missing,” she said. “I do wish it was a little easier, because when kids go missing it’s not always a kidnapping,” said Schmidt. “You don’t know if they are in danger. I feel like they are in danger if they are missing.

” Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson, who also spoke at the conference, said the state is working to make it easier to report different types of missing people, including those experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis. He cited the Joshua Alert among the recommendations and discussed working with hospitals and treatment facilities. Wilson also said license plate readers can be useful in missing person cases because they allow information to be obtained and shared quickly.

“Missing persons cases are where we see those Flock cameras or license plate readers most effectively used, because again, it’s the ability to get information quickly, and share that information quickly,” he said.